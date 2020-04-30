The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

iVoteIsrael offers help for American voters living in Israel

"As American-Israelis, we are grateful to have ties to two great countries featuring resilient democracies and hard-fought liberties that so many people around the world have long-been denied."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 30, 2020 20:50
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right) (photo credit: WHITE HOUSE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
(photo credit: WHITE HOUSE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Absentee voting can be daunting for anyone, and as the United States 2020 presidential elections approaches iVoteIsrael would like to remind American immigrants living in Israel that they're here to help with voting from abroad. 
Run by American immigrants in Israel, iVoteIsrael is an online website that offers help with absentee voting for American immigrants in Israel.  As a joint American Israeli association, iVoteIsrael wants to see American officials elected who support Israel, its safety and it's right to self-defense.  Voters can check if they are registered at headcount.org.

In Californian voter registration deadline is October 20, 2020, while the deadline for requesting a ballot is October 27. In New York the voter registration deadline is Oct 9, while the deadline for requesting a ballot remains the same as California's. 
 
The website doesn't just offer help with voting in the presidential elections, but with all elections as aiding in registering for an absentee ballot is among just some of its services offered. They offer many informational resources such as state voter information, and deadline dates regarding voting from afar. 

iVoteIsarel is also launching an new "Ambassador's Program" for those who want to assist in their mission. Those who want to join can do so by emailing them at: ambassadors@ivoteisrael.com.
With an estimated 200,000 American's living in Israel, the website offers an answer to the question of whether or not its worth it to vote from afar, in a post made in the previous elections they reminded people of the influence Israel's dual citizen voters have, "We have the same influence as numerous states in the union. That's really something."
This year they've added, "As American-Israelis, we are grateful to have ties to two great countries featuring resilient democracies and hard-fought liberties that so many people around the world have long-been denied."


Tags United States United States presidential election Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Iranian threat remains By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Fleur Hassan-Nahoum: Rethinking Jerusalem tourism By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Yael Eckstein Shared values enables IFCJ to bridge gaps between Jews, Christians By YAEL ECKSTEIN

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by