iVoteIsrael offers help for American voters living in Israel

Absentee voting can be daunting for anyone, and as the United States 2020 presidential elections approaches iVoteIsrael would like to remind American immigrants living in Israel that they're here to help with voting from abroad.
Run by American immigrants in Israel, iVoteIsrael is an online website that offers help with absentee voting for American immigrants in Israel. As a joint American Israeli association, iVoteIsrael wants to see American officials elected who support Israel, its safety and it's right to self-defense. Voters can check if they are registered at headcount.org.
In Californian voter registration deadline is October 20, 2020, while the deadline for requesting a ballot is October 27. In New York the voter registration deadline is Oct 9, while the deadline for requesting a ballot remains the same as California's.
The website doesn't just offer help with voting in the presidential elections, but with all elections as aiding in registering for an absentee ballot is among just some of its services offered. They offer many informational resources such as state voter information, and deadline dates regarding voting from afar.
iVoteIsarel is also launching an new "Ambassador's Program" for those who want to assist in their mission. Those who want to join can do so by emailing them at: ambassadors@ivoteisrael.com.
With an estimated 200,000 American's living in Israel, the website offers an answer to the question of whether or not its worth it to vote from afar, in a post made in the previous elections they reminded people of the influence Israel's dual citizen voters have, "We have the same influence as numerous states in the union. That's really something."This year they've added, "As American-Israelis, we are grateful to have ties to two great countries featuring resilient democracies and hard-fought liberties that so many people around the world have long-been denied."