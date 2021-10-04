The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem Cinematheque to host fundraiser for Afghan asylum-seekers

Jerusalem Cinematheque will screen Flee, a movie about Afghan refugees to raise funds for asylum seekers.

By HANNAH BROWN  
OCTOBER 4, 2021 20:22
Afghan refugees walk to a bus taking them to a processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, US. (photo credit: MICHAEL A. MCCOY/REUTERS)
(photo credit: MICHAEL A. MCCOY/REUTERS)
The Jerusalem African Community Center will hold its annual fundraising event on October 8 with a screening of the award-winning film Flee, at the Jerusalem Cinematheque.
There will be breakfast at 10:30 a.m. and an introduction, and the screening will take place at 11:15 a.m. Donations start at NIS 180 per ticket and all the proceeds will be used to benefit the JACC, which was founded in 2014 by asylum-seekers and Israelis to help asylum-seekers from Africa.
The asylum-seekers can receive many services from the JACC, including psychological counseling, Hebrew and English lessons, rights advocacy, sewing and computer courses and information about schools, provided by staff and many volunteers.
Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)
This community has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the JACC has distr2ibuted food, medicine and other aid to asylum-seekers since it began.
Flee, by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, is an animated documentary about an Afghan refugee in Denmark, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and received a Special Mention in the International Feature Film Competition at the Jerusalem Film Festival. It is a gripping and unusual film, which makes the perspective of an asylum-seeker very clear.
Buy tickets eventer.co.il/jaccevent2021/. For questions, call 053-522-2429 or email lucia.jacc@gmail.com. To find out more about the JACC, go to https://www.jacc.org.il


