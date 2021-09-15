Three Jewish volunteer, non-profit agencies are expected to arrive at the border of Colombia and Venezuela on September 24.
NATAN Worldwide Disaster Relief, Hebrew Immigration Aid Society (HIAS) and CADENA are slated to collaboratively offer a range of medical, mental health and informational services to refugees fleeing from Venezuela to Colombia, to escape their country's economic collapse and political crisis, according to NATAN, which has a seventeen-year history of traveling to diverse regions impacted by natural disasters and forced migration, providing medical and logistical care incorporating both Israeli Jews and Arabs among its more than 800 volunteers.
In the upcoming Colombia/Venezuela effort, the services plan to focus on women and children, offering ob-gyn and general medicine, dental care, and assistance for stress and trauma issues.