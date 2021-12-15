The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Journalist travelling with top US diplomat Blinken positive for COVID-19

The top US diplomat was in Jakarta on Tuesday before heading to Malaysia.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 11:40

Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2021 11:42
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he steps off his plane upon arrival at Cairo International Airport, in Cairo, Egypt May 26, 2021. (photo credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he steps off his plane upon arrival at Cairo International Airport, in Cairo, Egypt May 26, 2021.
(photo credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
A press corps member traveling with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his trip to Southeast Asia tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur and was self-isolating, the State Department said on Wednesday.
Blinken and senior staff have also been tested on all stops of his international tour including on arrival in Kuala Lumpur late on Tuesday and they all were negative, spokesman Ned Price said.
The top US diplomat was in Jakarta on Tuesday before heading to Malaysia. He was due to continue on to Bangkok late on Wednesday ahead of meetings with Thai officials the following day.
Blinken gave a joint news conference on Wednesday with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.
A spokesperson for Malaysia's foreign ministry said it was informed of the COVID-19 case by the US embassy early on Wednesday and the individual had been immediately quarantined.
FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a joint news conference at the State Department las week. (credit: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL VIA REUTERS) FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a joint news conference at the State Department las week. (credit: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL VIA REUTERS)
"The person was not involved and has not participated in any of Secretary Blinken's programs in Kuala Lumpur," the spokesperson said.
"Other close contacts had been re-tested with results all negative as of 12 hours ago."
On Twitter, the US embassy in Jakarta said all members of the traveling press corps had tested negative there on Monday afternoon.


