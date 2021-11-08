The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Kanye West praises kibbutz, receives invitation from kibbutz movement

In a wide-ranging podcast interview released Friday, West said he thinks Christians should form kibbutz communities modeled off the Jewish versions.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 20:22
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020. (photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
(photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)
Kanye West’s trips to Israel clearly left a mark on the rap superstar.
In a wide-ranging podcast interview released Friday, West — who recently changed his legal name to Ye — said he thinks Christians should form kibbutz communities, modeled off the Jewish versions, to help foster a sense of togetherness.
“We need Christian kibbutz, we can have communities,” West said on the “Drink Champs” hip-hop podcast.
He had to clarify the term to co-hosts N.O.R.E., a rapper, and DJ EFN, a record executive.
“Jewish people have this type of circular community… it’s like where they live, and where we need to live, where the grandparents can take care of the kids,” he said. “It’s better to have a grandparent taking care of the kids than a nanny taking care of kids — hired love. You get what I’m saying? That we move as a community, and as a community, we will not fail.”
It isn’t clear if West has ever visited a kibbutz, the collectively-owned community format that Jews pioneered even before the establishment of the State of Israel. But the rapper and Kim Kardashian, who is seeking a divorce from him, have visited Israel several times. In 2015, when West performed near Tel Aviv, the couple visited Jerusalem to baptize their daughter in an Armenian church in the Old City.
Perhaps the connection to Israeli kibbutz culture comes from a different source — Kardashian purchased quartz for kitchen countertops in the couple’s home back in 2013 from Israeli kibbutz Sdot Yam, which led to a deal to distribute the company’s products in the United States through Ikea.
Kanye West performs at Ramat Gan Stadium (credit: YOSSI MAMIA)Kanye West performs at Ramat Gan Stadium (credit: YOSSI MAMIA)
West’s remarks spurred an invitation from the Kibbutz Movement, the umbrella group that includes most of Israel’s 279 kibbutzim.
The Kibbutz Movement reported that it had received tens of thousands of applications by interested residents during the year of pandemic lockdown.
West has become a fervently religious figure in recent years, releasing multiple albums about his newfound Christian outlook.
“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible,” he said about his name change in August. “In the [New Testament] Bible it means you. So, I’m you. I’m us.”


