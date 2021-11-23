The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Kyle Rittenhouse says he supports BLM movement on Fox News

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on Friday of all six charges brought against him by the Kenosha County courts, spoke to Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Sunday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 01:26
Kyle Rittenhouse trial begins in Kenosha (photo credit: SEAN KRAJACIC/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Kyle Rittenhouse trial begins in Kenosha
(photo credit: SEAN KRAJACIC/POOL VIA REUTERS)
In an interview with American television host Tucker Carlson on his Fox News program, Kyle Rittenhouse said his case was not racially motivated, adding that he supports the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement.
“I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement and peacefully demonstrating,” the recently-acquitted Illinois resident told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on his popular nightly show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Sunday.
“I support peaceful protesting and I believe there needs to be change,” the teenager said before blaming what he called “unfair prosecution” in his case. “It’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of someone,” he stated.
Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on Friday of all six charges brought against him by the Kenosha County courts in Kenosha, Wisconsin, told Carlson that “This case... had nothing to do with race, (it) had to do with the right to self-defense.”
Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, one attempted homicide charge, two counts of recklessly endangering public safety, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. The latter charge was dismissed and he was found not guilty on the additional five charges.
The charges stemmed from Rittenhouse’s actions during riots and unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 2020. Following a police shooting of Kenosha man Jacob Blake, 29, riots erupted in the Wisconsin city, leading to arson and looting across the town.
Protest in the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse's ''not guilty'' verdict in Chicago (credit: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS) Protest in the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse's ''not guilty'' verdict in Chicago (credit: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS)
Rittenhouse, who was 17 years old at the time, decided to travel to Kenosha from his hometown of Antioch, Illinois armed with an AR-15 assault rifle and join counter-protesters who claimed to be protecting local businesses and property from attacks. Crossing state lines to participate in a riot is a federal crime, according to the US penal code (Title 18).
Amid the chaos, Rittenhouse was chased and attacked by Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, subsequently firing four shots at Rosenbaum and killing him as Rosenbaum lunged for the rifle. Rittenhouse fled the scene as several protestors began chasing him and after falling down and being struck in the head, Rittenhouse fired twice at a man attempting to kick him, missing both shots. Maryland man Anthony Huber, 26, then struck Rittenhouse with his skateboard and approached the downed Rittenhouse, who fired a round that struck Huber’s chest, killing him. Rittenhouse also shot a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, who testified that he was at the protests as a paramedic. Grosskreutz, who was pointing his firearm at Rittenhouse when he was shot (according to cross-examination), was hit in the right arm and survived.
Rittenhouse’s attorneys argued that the teenager acted in self-defense when he opened fire. The jury deliberated for nearly four days before reaching a not-guilty verdict.
“I tell everybody there what happened. I said I had to do it,” he said. “I was just attacked. I was dizzy, I was vomiting, I couldn’t breathe.”
The chaotic scene at the Kenosha unrest last August 2020 came amid a string of protests – peaceful and otherwise – sparked across the United States in the wake of Minnesota man George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police. Floyd was unarmed when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground and placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for a span of nearly nine minutes. Floyd died during the ordeal, which was captured on video by several bystanders.
The Rittenhouse trial polarized public opinion across the United States, with left-leaning pundits claiming that the trial highlighted racial inequalities in the justice system and what is known as “white privilege”, while right-wing pundits defended Rittenhouse, claiming the shootings were clearly in self-defense and that Rittenhouse was a “hero” for risking his life to defend the public peace when police were not adequately responding to the situation.
An Economist/YouGov poll conducted during the trial found that two-thirds of Republicans thought Rittenhouse should be acquitted, while three-quarters of Democrats thought he should be convicted.


Tags United States protests Fox News Kenosha Jacob Blake
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Eli Kay was a role model for olim to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by