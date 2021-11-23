Kyle Rittenhouse says he supports BLM movement on Fox News

In an interview with American television host Tucker Carlson on his Fox News program, Kyle Rittenhouse said his case was not racially motivated, adding that he supports the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement.

“I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement and peacefully demonstrating,” the recently-acquitted Illinois resident told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on his popular nightly show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Sunday.

“I support peaceful protesting and I believe there needs to be change,” the teenager said before blaming what he called “unfair prosecution” in his case. “It’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of someone,” he stated.

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on Friday of all six charges brought against him by the Kenosha County courts in Kenosha, Wisconsin, told Carlson that “This case... had nothing to do with race, (it) had to do with the right to self-defense.”

Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, one attempted homicide charge, two counts of recklessly endangering public safety, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. The latter charge was dismissed and he was found not guilty on the additional five charges.

The charges stemmed from Rittenhouse’s actions during riots and unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 2020. Following a police shooting of Kenosha man Jacob Blake, 29, riots erupted in the Wisconsin city, leading to arson and looting across the town.

Protest in the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse's ''not guilty'' verdict in Chicago (credit: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS)

Rittenhouse , who was 17 years old at the time, decided to travel to Kenosha from his hometown of Antioch, Illinois armed with an AR-15 assault rifle and join counter-protesters who claimed to be protecting local businesses and property from attacks. Crossing state lines to participate in a riot is a federal crime, according to the US penal code (Title 18).

Amid the chaos, Rittenhouse was chased and attacked by Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, subsequently firing four shots at Rosenbaum and killing him as Rosenbaum lunged for the rifle. Rittenhouse fled the scene as several protestors began chasing him and after falling down and being struck in the head, Rittenhouse fired twice at a man attempting to kick him, missing both shots. Maryland man Anthony Huber, 26, then struck Rittenhouse with his skateboard and approached the downed Rittenhouse, who fired a round that struck Huber’s chest, killing him. Rittenhouse also shot a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, who testified that he was at the protests as a paramedic. Grosskreutz, who was pointing his firearm at Rittenhouse when he was shot (according to cross-examination), was hit in the right arm and survived.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys argued that the teenager acted in self-defense when he opened fire. The jury deliberated for nearly four days before reaching a not-guilty verdict.

“I tell everybody there what happened. I said I had to do it,” he said. “I was just attacked. I was dizzy, I was vomiting, I couldn’t breathe.”

The chaotic scene at the Kenosha unrest last August 2020 came amid a string of protests – peaceful and otherwise – sparked across the United States in the wake of Minnesota man George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police. Floyd was unarmed when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground and placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for a span of nearly nine minutes. Floyd died during the ordeal, which was captured on video by several bystanders.

The Rittenhouse trial polarized public opinion across the United States, with left-leaning pundits claiming that the trial highlighted racial inequalities in the justice system and what is known as “ white privilege ”, while right-wing pundits defended Rittenhouse, claiming the shootings were clearly in self-defense and that Rittenhouse was a “hero” for risking his life to defend the public peace when police were not adequately responding to the situation.