Lapid: Israel, Bahrain are partners against extremism

Israel and its partners in the Gulf are moderates partnering against extremism, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a press event with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Manama on Thursday.

Lapid referred to security cooperation between the countries, referring to Iran when saying: "Our threats are...shared, and they aren't far from here."

"The global battle today is between moderates and extremists,” he added. “A culture of life, against a culture of death and destruction.

“Together with our friends in the Gulf, we are leading a brave coalition of moderates,” Lapid stated.

Lapid met with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in addition to Bahrain’s foreign minister, on his one-day trip.

The foreign minister also dedicated Israel’s new embassy to Bahrain on the trip, which was the first by an Israeli minister since the countries normalized relations, signing the Abraham Accords last September

Lapid said Israelis and Bahrainis are tough and adaptable people who "made life flourish in the heart of the desert."

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen meeting with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama in the first Israeli ministerial visit to the country, on September 30, 2021. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

"Today, it is our responsibility to build for our children a future of prosperity and progress," he stated.

Lapid also said that Bahrain's century-old Jewish community, the oldest in the Gulf, is "a symbol of coexistence, tolerance and harmony, proof that Bahrain's values are in deeds and not only words."

In addition, Lapid thanked the king, saying "the leadership and inspiration of the king led to real cooperation and this meeting outlined the way to continue the relations."

In their one-on-one meeting, Lapid and Al Zayani discussed "cooperation between the countries and ways to make the official peace between the countries into an active friendship," the Foreign Ministry stated.

They also spoke about economic, security, diplomatic and civil matters, the readout said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Al Zayani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Sunday, along with UAE Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.

Bahrain's Ambassador to Israel Khaled Yousif al-Jalahama arrived last month. Eitan Na'eh will be Israel's ambassador to Bahrain, but he has not taken up his post yet, and Itay Tanger is serving as acting ambassador.

Also Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll dedicated the first direct commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel, at a ceremony in Ben-Gurion Airport.

“We will continue to make history,” Roll said. “I turn wholeheartedly and eagerly to all the states of the region – join us in the peace accords for a better future for our nations and so that there will be a better world for our children and grandchildren.”

Roll said that “creating a direct air path between Israel and Bahrain is not only an important symbolic step, but it will increase trade, tourism and understanding between nations.”