In the first visit of an Israeli Foreign Minister to Bahrain, Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) will fly on Thursday to inaugurate the new embassy, the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The minister will travel to the Arab-speaking country on Thursday following an invitation by his counterpart in Bahrain.

The two are expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements during the visit.

Bahrain and Israel signed a peace treaty as part of the Abraham Accords in 2020.