Lawyer on Trump’s defense team sued him for baseless claims one year ago

One of the latest members of former US president Donald Trump’s legal defense team, Philadelphia lawyer Michael T. van der Veen, was involved in a suit against Trump last summer, Law and Crime reported. Trump was accused of attempting to deprive Pennsylvania voters from the right to vote via post and have their votes counted.

At the time, van der Veen claimed Trump had "no evidence" to support his claim voting by mail is "ripe with fraud." The suit was settled as part of an agreement preventing USPS from taking on many of the changes that might have altered mail delivery practices.

Now van der Veen might defend Trump, seeing as the former president hired Bruce Castor , who works for the firm van der Veen O'Neill, Hartshorn and Levin.

Castor, David Schoen and van der Veen co-signed Trump's response to the House of Representatives’ article of impeachment on Monday.

Trump was reported as having difficulties hiring defense lawyers as he allegedly wished to argue that the recent US elections had been subverted by the Democratic Party, leading to his defeat.

Schoen, who is an observant Jew, recently made headlines for expressing discomfort about addressing the House while wearing a kippah

His behavior, to cover his head with his hand while drinking water as he was speaking, led to some debate about the House’s policy concerning religious-based head coverings.