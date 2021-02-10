The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lawyer on Trump’s defense team sued him for baseless claims one year ago

Michael T. van der Veen from Philadelphia represented a client who sued Trump and the Postmaster General for allegedly depriving Pennsylvania voters from the right to vote and having votes counted.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 15:43
A SUPPORTER of former president Donald Trump holds a flag, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday. (photo credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)
A SUPPORTER of former president Donald Trump holds a flag, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday.
(photo credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)
One of the latest members of former US president Donald Trump’s legal defense team, Philadelphia lawyer Michael T. van der Veen, was involved in a suit against Trump last summer, Law and Crime reported. Trump was accused of attempting to deprive Pennsylvania voters from the right to vote via post and have their votes counted.
At the time, van der Veen claimed Trump had "no evidence" to support his claim voting by mail is "ripe with fraud." The suit was settled as part of an agreement preventing USPS from taking on many of the changes that might have altered mail delivery practices.
Now van der Veen might defend Trump, seeing as the former president hired Bruce Castor, who works for the firm van der Veen O'Neill, Hartshorn and Levin.
Castor, David Schoen and van der Veen co-signed Trump's response to the House of Representatives’ article of impeachment on Monday.
Trump was reported as having difficulties hiring defense lawyers as he allegedly wished to argue that the recent US elections had been subverted by the Democratic Party, leading to his defeat.
Schoen, who is an observant Jew, recently made headlines for expressing discomfort about addressing the House while wearing a kippah.
His behavior, to cover his head with his hand while drinking water as he was speaking, led to some debate about the House’s policy concerning religious-based head coverings.


