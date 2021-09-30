The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Neo-Nazi group head convicted of five federal felonies

Kaleb Cole, 25, and four others were charged last year with having cyberstalked and sent posters covered in swastikas to journalists and Anti-Defamation League employees.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 20:34
A man wearing a Swastika [Illustrative] (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
A man wearing a Swastika [Illustrative]
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
The leader of the neo-Nazi group "Atomwaffen" was convicted of five federal felonies, according to a statement by the US Department of Justice. 
Kaleb Cole, 25, and four others were charged last year with having cyber stalked and sent posters covered in swastikas to journalists and Anti-Defamation League (ADL) employees. A poster was also glued to the bedroom window of an editor at a Jewish lifestyle magazine. 
Some of the posters included the phrase "You have been visited by your local Nazis." 
Cole, the supposed leader of the group, was convicted after a two-day trial, with the jury deliberating for roughly 90 minutes.
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Cole was convicted of conspiracy, three counts of mailing threatening communications, and one count of interfering with a federally protected activity. 
Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Woods, in his closing statement, told the jury that Cole “was not simply sending a message of hate, he was sending a statement of terror.”  
Assistant United States Attorney Seth Wilkinson added, “All of the images (in the posters) were selected by Kaleb Cole to send one message ‘We can get you in your home.’  Cole wanted to terrorize them with threats of physical harm.”
Three other members of the group pleaded guilty and have already been sentenced


