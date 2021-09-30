Neo-Nazi group head convicted of five federal felonies

The leader of the neo-Nazi group " Atomwaffen " was convicted of five federal felonies, according to a statement by the US Department of Justice.

Kaleb Cole, 25, and four others were charged last year with having cyber stalked and sent posters covered in swastikas to journalists and Anti-Defamation League (ADL) employees. A poster was also glued to the bedroom window of an editor at a Jewish lifestyle magazine.

Some of the posters included the phrase "You have been visited by your local Nazis."

Cole, the supposed leader of the group, was convicted after a two-day trial, with the jury deliberating for roughly 90 minutes.

Cole was convicted of conspiracy, three counts of mailing threatening communications, and one count of interfering with a federally protected activity.

Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Woods, in his closing statement, told the jury that Cole “was not simply sending a message of hate, he was sending a statement of terror.”

Assistant United States Attorney Seth Wilkinson added, “All of the images (in the posters) were selected by Kaleb Cole to send one message ‘We can get you in your home.’ Cole wanted to terrorize them with threats of physical harm.”