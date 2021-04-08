Leader of Neo-Nazi pleads guilty in trial for threatening journalists

The leader of the neo-Nazi group ‘Atomwaffen’, Cameron Shea, pled guilty on Wednesday for his charges of federal conspiracy and hate crime charges for threatening journalists who worked to expose antisemitism, according to a statement by the US attorney's office.Shea's group used an encrypted online chat to identify journalists who they wished to threaten for their work, mainly focusing on Jewish journalists or journalists of color. The group made several posters, featuring Nazi symbols, masked figures with guns and Molotov cocktails, and threatening messages, which they for a "show of force". The posters were delivered to victims in Tampa, Seattle, and Phoenix.Shea mailed one such poster to an Anti-defamation league official, with the text: “Our Patience Has Its Limits . . . You have been visited by your local Nazis.” Two of his co- defendants, Ashley Parker-Dipeppe and Johnny Roman Garza, had also pled guilty to the conspiracy charge and were sentenced. Shea will be sentenced on June 28, 2021, facing a maximum of 10 years in prison for the hate crime charge and five years for the conspiracy charge. The fourth member of the group, Kaleb Cole, pled not guilty and is awaiting trial in September 2021.
