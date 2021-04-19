L’Oréal reveals sustainability program on eve of Earth Day

The initiative includes the brand’s environmental goals for 2030.

In accordance with L’Oréal for the Future, L’Oréal Paris will adopt the ambitious task of reducing its carbon footprint by 50% to a finished product by the end of the decade. It will also contribute €10 million to environmental projects for women’s communities around the world.

“It’s time to accelerate innovation in the field of sustainability, move the world to a circular economy and reduce the impact of our products,” said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, global brand president.

“We are not starting from scratch. Between 2005-2020, our factories and distribution centers have already reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 82%, water consumption by 44% and waste production by 35%.

“There is still a lot of work to be done, but we are committed to making a difference and playing our part in this race against climate change. As the number one beauty brand in the world, we have a duty to change our beauty codes in order to adopt a more sustainable approach and allow our consumers to consume more responsibly.”

L’Oréal Israel CEO Eli Sagiv noted, “The fact that the group’s flagship brand, L’Oréal Paris, is launching a dedicated sustainability program with such ambitious social and environmental goals, testifies to the importance to the issue at L’Oréal as a whole. This program is part of a broad strategic plan of the company, L’Oréal for the Future, applied to all its brands, including in Israel, and L’Oréal Paris is the harbinger.”

L’Oréal’s goals for protecting the planet include reducing the weight of products. To help conserve natural resources and reduce the carbon footprint of products, the brand is working to reduce the weight of packaging. For example, by reducing the weight of its Revitalift container, it reduced the use of glass per product by 11 grams per container, saving 434 tons of glass each year.