Man affiliated with Israeli crime organization murdered in Costa Rica

An Israeli man, with ties to a criminal organization, was murdered in Costa Rica on Monday. The suspects did it while passing him on a motorcycle. Among authorities, speculation arose over whether the murder was related to an ongoing feud between two criminal group. The incident is under investigation by the Costa Rica police, the OIJ and the National Police. The Israeli foreign ministry is in contact with the Costa Rican authorities. It is possible that the Israel Police's International Crime Unit will contribute its resources to aid in the investigation. In April, Orit Oged, originally from northern Israel, was arrested along with two others for the murder of a couple in central California late last year.