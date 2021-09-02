Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to 'shut down' telecom companies

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia, 14th district) has claimed that any telecommunication companies that hand over Republican phone data to the commission handling the January 6 riots would be "shut down," according to multiple sources.

The House committee investigating the riot asked social media companies to turn over records related to the insurrection, including the phone records of several Republican representatives, including Greene.

"If these telecommunications companies – if they go along with this, they will be shut down. And that's a promise," Greene told Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Greene said the committee was a "witch hunt."



Greene: These telecommunications companies, they better not play with these Democrats because Republicans are coming back.. and we will take this very serious pic.twitter.com/Te419SOri6 September 1, 2021

"If members of Congress can have their personal cellphone data exposed... just to hurt us politically in the next election, then we are going into a dangerous place in this country," she said.

US REP. MARJORIE Taylor Greene addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in February. (credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)

A spokesman for the House committee said the request was "not alleging wrongdoing by any individual," and just meant to gather facts.

“The Select Committee is investigating the violent attack on the Capitol and attempt to overturn the results of last year’s election,” the spokesman said.

“We’ve asked companies not to destroy records that may help answer questions for the American people. The committee’s efforts won’t be deterred by those who want to whitewash or cover up the events of January 6th, or obstruct our investigation.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened the companies as well, suggesting they would retaliate.