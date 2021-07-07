The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Marjorie Taylor Greene back to comparing COVID regulations to holocaust

When asked about Greene's remarks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told CNN on Wednesday that "We don't take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JULY 7, 2021 19:14
REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN Marjorie Taylor Greene walks through the Capitol as Democrats debate an article of impeachment against then-president Donald Trump on January 13. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN Marjorie Taylor Greene walks through the Capitol as Democrats debate an article of impeachment against then-president Donald Trump on January 13.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
Three weeks after touring the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and apologizing for repeatedly likening coronavirus protections to the Holocaust, Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone back to inaccurately comparing COVID-19 regulations to the Nazi German regime.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Greene said that people have a choice to get vaccinated and don’t need “medical brown shirts” knocking on doors to urge them to do so. 
“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” Greene tweeted, neglecting to mention the fact that the FDA has granted emergency approval for several coronavirus vaccines. 
“People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment,” she said, responding to remarks which Biden made on Tuesday about potentially sending health professionals into communities to go door-to-door to provide more accurate information for people about the vaccine.
The “brownshirts” – also known as the SA, or Sturmabteilung – were the paramilitary group that facilitated Adolf Hitler’s initial rise to power in the lead up to the Nazis' rise to power.
"What we've seen over the course of the last several months is that one of the biggest barriers is access, and people knowing when they can get the vaccine, where they can get the vaccine, the efficacy and the safety of the vaccine," Psaki continued. "It's up to every individual to decide whether they're going to get vaccinated."
“I have made a mistake and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now, and so I definitely want to own it. The horrors of the Holocaust are something that some people don’t even believe happened, and some people deny but there is no comparison to the Holocaust,” Greene said last month, after completing a private tour of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC.
“And there are words that I have said remarks that I’ve made, that I know are offensive, and for that I want to apologize; antisemitism is true hate, and I saw that today at the Holocaust Museum,” she added. “And I think it’s something that we should all remember and never forget. So I just wanted to come here today and say that I’m truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust, there’s no comparison. There never ever will be.”


