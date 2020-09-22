The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Montreal Jewish school is shut down for 2 weeks over coronavirus outbreak

Since the pandemic began, Quebec province has seen about 67,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and about 5,800 deaths.

By DAVID LAZARUS/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 06:37
Members of Montreal's Jewish community demonstrate in support of Israel's right to defend the security of its citizens during a protest in Montreal, February 23, 2004 (photo credit: REUTERS/SHAUN BEST)
Members of Montreal's Jewish community demonstrate in support of Israel's right to defend the security of its citizens during a protest in Montreal, February 23, 2004
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHAUN BEST)
 MONTREAL — A Jewish school in Montreal was ordered closed for two weeks on the eve of the High Holidays following an outbreak of the coronavirus that infected at least 15 students.
The temporary closure of Herzliah High School reportedly was the first time since the fall term began that an entire school in Quebec province was sent home.
The Quebec health department made the move after a number of students in several classrooms tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Initial speculation was that the students became infected during a Sept. 6 bar mitzvah reception attended by some of them. But school officials then investigated the possibility of an outbreak within the school itself.
A subsequent screening by public health officials at the school revealed several more cases, including a teacher.
Quebec’s director of public health, Dr. Horatio Arruda, called the situation at Herzliah “unique.”
Herzliah director Michelle Toledano cautioned students against attending social gatherings and celebrations during the High Holy Days.
Students will study online and not return to the school until Oct. 5, after the first two days of Sukkot.
Since the pandemic began, Quebec province has seen about 67,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and about 5,800 deaths.


Tags jewish school diaspora jews montreal jewish community diaspora Montreal Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ruling to extradite Malka Leifer takes us one step closer to justice By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by