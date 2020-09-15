Nearly 5,000 new coroanvirus cases in the last day

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); The Health Ministry, together with the relevant other ministries, are still finalizing the details of some of the restrictions. A final version of those directives is expected by late afternoon on Tuesday. "In the coronavirus cabinet, we were told that for a lockdown to be effective, it takes three to four weeks and not two," Elkin said. "We need to say this honestly to the public."The Health Ministry, together with the relevant other ministries, are still finalizing the details of some of the restrictions. A final version of those directives is expected by late afternoon on Tuesday.

Nearly 5,000 people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the last day, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday.Of the around 47,000 people who were tested, that means 10.5% were positive.The peak comes only three days before the country will enter a second coronavirus lockdown, that will keep Israelis in their homes for at least two weeks.The decision to implement a closure came as hospitals raised red flags, fearing an inability to treat the rowing number of patients in serious condition. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry showed 533 in this predicament, including 140 who were intubated. The death toll also rose to 1,141.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told Likud minister not to attack coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu over the lockdown during a conference call with Likud ministers on Monday. His statements came following a seven-hour heated meeting of ministers on Monday, during which the lockdown was decided.At the meeting, Water Minister Ze’ev Elkin, for example, accused Gamzu of "zigzagging all the time" and not presenting clear criteria for how the lockdown will end.