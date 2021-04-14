The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

More than 100 companies sign letter opposing US state voting restrictions

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc , Ford Motor Co and Starbucks Corp are among the more than 100 companies that have come together to oppose US state voting curbs.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 14, 2021 21:06
An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020 (photo credit: LEE SMITH / REUTERS)
An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020
(photo credit: LEE SMITH / REUTERS)
Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc , Ford Motor Co and Starbucks Corp are among the more than 100 companies that have come together to oppose US state voting curbs that activist groups say unfairly target Black and other racial minorities.
"We all should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and oppose any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot," the companies said in a letter published as a two-page advertisement https://nyti.ms/3e0fvnL in Wednesday's New York Times.
The statement was organized over the past week and a half by former American Express Chief Executive Officer Ken Chenault and Merck & Co CEO Ken Frazier, according to the newspaper.
The two executives pushed for companies to take a stance against a wave of new restrictive voting-rights bills contemplated by states such as Texas and Arizona on a private Zoom call about 100 CEOs, investors, lawyers and corporate directors on Saturday.
Republicans across the country are using former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud to back state-level voting changes they say are needed to restore election integrity.
In a separate statement on Tuesday, the top executives of more than three dozen Michigan-based companies, including General Motors Co and Ford opposed Republican-backed legislation to restrict voting.
Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co and Delta Air Lines Inc were not among the signatories of the Wednesday letter, but have put out individual statements calling the voting limits in Georgia "unacceptable."
Delta declined to comment on the Wednesday letter. Coca-Cola said it had not seen the letter but was open to hearing the perspective of the Black Economic Alliance, the group which helped sponsor the ad.


Tags United States amazon Voter Suppression
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Jews must revive pride in the label 'Zionist' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by