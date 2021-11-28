Israeli Munich Olympics families demand UN compensation, blame Libya

Some 21 family members of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre that killed 11 Israelis are demanding compensation from Lybia over its role in the attack, according to a Friday report by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

The survivors are demanding 110 million euros from UN-administered Lybian funds that were frozen worldwide due to embezzlement allegations.

The survivors claimed that then-Lybian leader Muammar Gaddafi supported and actively assisted the attackers after they escaped Munich.

The survivors and families support their demands by positing that Gaddafi awarded then-Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat $5 million as a gift for the attack. Additionally, the three terrorists who survived the attack, and were released from jail after just 54 days, flew to Lybia where they received a hero's welcome and then went into hiding with Gaddafi's assistance.

Members of Israeli sports organizations form a Guard of Honor in front of command cars bearing the bodies of victims of the Munich massacre during memorial services at Lod Airport (credit: GPO FLICKR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

And, some of the terrorists entered Germany with forged Lybian passports. granting them access to the Olympics ground to carry out the attack.

Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan assisted in presenting the UN with documents that prove Gaddafi's involvement, according to the report.

Families of the victims have been fighting for years to receive compensation from German authorities. At first, they were granted $1 million as "humanitarian aid" and it was not until 2002 that they received another 3 million euros.

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics held a moment of silence during the opening ceremony for the first time since the attack, marking 49 years since.