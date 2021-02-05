Nasa, Israel US Embassy hold memorial for Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon



The event was attended by Deputy Chief of Mission Benjamin Krasna and Former NASA Administrator, and Ramon's personal friend, Charles F. Bolden , Jr. At the event, Bolden spoke of Ramon's legacy and his bravery as well as talking about the fruitful cooperations between the US and Israel on the future of space innovation.

"It was an honor to speak to one hero - the incredible American Astronaut Charles Bolden - about another hero - Colonel Ilan Ramon," said Krasana. "Research of the universe and trips through space are not only fascinating to young and old people alike but are opening doors - and universes - to help better humanity."

"The cooperations and brave friendship between Israel and the US is very similar to the human friendship between Charles and Ilan, and is the basis for human and scientific potential that is limitless and that we must not stop fulfilling," Krasna went on to say.

Israel's pioneer astronaut Ilan Ramon was killed in the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster, when Ramon and six other astronauts died upon the shuttle's re-entry to earth in 2003. Celia Jean contributed to this report.