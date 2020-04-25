The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

NASA scientists get look inside comet from outside Earth's solar system

Since the comet 2I/Borisov was first observed entering our solar system in 2019, it has intrigued scientists as a time capsule from another sector of the universe.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 25, 2020 17:59
comet 248 88 (photo credit: AP)
comet 248 88
(photo credit: AP)
Since the comet 2I/Borisov was first observed entering our solar system in 2019, it has intrigued scientists as a time capsule from another sector of the universe, revealing information about its elements and origins.
New research reported by CNN has found that the comet has been rocketing across our solar system, shedding gas and other materials of interest, some of which could be millions, as it comes into close proximity to the sun.
In December 2019, US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists observed 2I/Borisov at  the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array of telescopes in Chile (ALMA), as it passed within 190 million miles of Earth shedding gas and dust via its its cometary tail.
"This is the first time we've ever looked inside a comet from outside our solar system. "And it is dramatically different from most other comets we've seen before," said Martin Cordiner, astrochemist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland and an author of one of the studies on 2I/Borisov.
Some of the observations made by NASA scientists including the dispensing of  hydrogen cyanide gas and carbon monoxide gas, suggesting that the comet may have formed as a result of different circumstances unseen in Earth's solar system. 
Another study published Monday in Nature Astronomy found that the amount of carbon monoxide in 2I/Borisov is between nine and 26 times greater than the average comet in our solar system, in addition to confirming the detection of hydrogen cyanide in amounts similar to comets originating from Earth's soldar system. 
Stefanie Milam, study co-author and planetary scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, said that "[2I/Borisov] must have formed from material very rich in [carbon monoxide] ice, which is only present at the lowest temperatures found in space, below -420 degrees Fahrenheit (-250 degrees Celsius)."
The variation in the amount of carbon monoxide gas within the comet, NASA scientists believe, may be due to the particular region in which the comet was created. 
"If the gases we observed reflect the composition of 2I/Borisov's birthplace, then it shows that it may have formed in a different way than our own solar system comets, in an extremely cold, outer region of a distant planetary system," added Cordiner. 
At the moment, scientists and astroners remain uncertain as to which kind of star the comet orbited prior to entering Earth's solar system. ALMA ha continued to observe the comet, which is done using telescopes to monitor 2I/Borisov.
Anthony Remijan, study co-author at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Charlottesville, Virginia, praised ALMA for their monitoring, saying that "ALMA has been instrumental in transforming our understanding of the nature of cometary material in our own solar system -- and now with this unique object coming from our next door neighbors."
"It is only because of ALMA's unprecedented sensitivity at submillimeter wavelengths that we are able to characterize the gas coming out of such unique objects," Remijan added.
2I/Borisov is the second interstellar object to enter our solar system, following the discoverty of Oumuamua, an asteroid, in 2017. 
Commenting on the importance of the comet, Milam noted that "2I/Borisov gave us the first glimpse into the chemistry that shaped another planetary system."
"But only when we can compare the object to other interstellar comets, will we learn whether 2I/Borisov is a special case, or if every interstellar object has unusually high levels of CO (carbon monoxide)," she added. 


Tags space NASA comet
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A broken economy following the coronavirus pandemic By JPOST EDITORIAL
Keeping eyes open won't show us the virus but the beauty of Israel By YAAKOV KATZ
A coronavirus-era window to the world – opinion By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': What was Benny Gantz really thinking? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Hell hath no fury like Bibi-haters scorned – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
3 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
4 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by