Nassau County in New York acknowledges official antisemitism definition

Laura Curran, an executive official of Nassau Country in the state of New York, adopted the international definition of antisemitism on Friday, according to a report by theislandnow.com.This decision would prohibit harassment and discrimination against Jewish people in the county. “With antisemitism on the rise, Nassau County stands with our Jewish brothers and sisters and will continue fighting to ensure hatred never finds a home in our communities,” said Curran.The definition was adopted by Curran because of the rise of antisemitic hate crimes on both a national and local level. North Hempstead, one of the towns located in Nassau Country, also accepted the definition earlier this year due to more frequent antisemitic attacks in the town. Great Neck, another town in the same county, saw a virtual Torah study event interrupted by unknown perpetrators, with them posting offensive material. Furthermore, New York state Senator Anna Kaplan had received hate mail, which contained antisemitic rhetoric and explicit language. The writer of the mail also wrote “109 soon 110,” a phrase used by white supremacists that the United States would be the 110th country to expel from their territory, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Kaplan stated: "As a former religious refugee who fled anti-Semitism in my birth country, I have seen first-hand how anti-Semitism begins to permeate a society and ultimately lead to violence against Jewish people."