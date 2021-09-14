The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Boeing, US missile defense agency successfully test ICBM interceptor

Announcement comes as Iran and North Korea continue to push forward with their nuclear programs.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 11:06
A flight test of the exercising elements of the GMD system is launched at the Vandenberg AFB (photo credit: REUTERS/Gene Blevins)
A flight test of the exercising elements of the GMD system is launched at the Vandenberg AFB
(photo credit: REUTERS/Gene Blevins)
With Iran inching closer to amassing enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear bomb, Boeing and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) have announced that they successfully demonstrated an advanced interceptor capability for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system.
The GMD system will defend the United States from long-range intercontinental ballistic missile threats. According to Boeing, GMD provides “the only capability to engage and defeat” long-range ballistic missile threats.
The test included launching a Ground-Based Interceptor (GBI) into space with a three-stage booster in two-stage mode, allowing the GBI to release the interceptor missile earlier in flight, allowing it to destroy a missile sooner after launch.
Boeing said that it upgraded the digital system modeling software to develop the new capability which will give operators the real-time choice between a two-stage or three-stage interceptor depending on the location and speed of the incoming missile.
According to the defense company, the stage mode determines when the kill vehicle is released from the GBI and it is a “critical capability” for MDA’s Service Life Extension Program.
Missile technicians watch a flight test of the exercising elements of the GMD system launched at the Vandenberg AFB (credit: REUTERS/Gene Blevins) Missile technicians watch a flight test of the exercising elements of the GMD system launched at the Vandenberg AFB (credit: REUTERS/Gene Blevins)
“The GMD system is reliable and ready if called upon to defend the nation,” Debbie Barnett, Boeing GMD vice president, and program director was quoted as saying.
“For more than 20 years, Boeing has led the development, integration, and maintenance of this system. We’re proud to continue these efforts for the fielded GMD system to ensure the continued defense of the United States for years to come.”
On Monday the Institute for Science and International Security issued a report warning that after studying recent findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Tehran could have enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon in a month.
“Overall, the IAEA’s latest report shows Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear activities and steps to limit IAEA monitoring, while inspectors have a diminishing ability to detect Iranian diversion of assets to undeclared facilities. The IAEA is sounding an alarm to the international community accordingly,” the report said.
According to the IAEA report, Iran could have enough enriched uranium for two weapons in three months, and in five months, the Islamic Republic will have enough for three.
The announcement also came less than a day after North Korea tested a cruise missile with possible nuclear capability.
Pyongyang said on Sunday that over the weekend it carried out a successful test of a new long-range cruise missile that flew 1,500km before hitting its target and falling into the country’s territorial waters.
The test provides "strategic significance of possessing another effective deterrence means for more reliably guaranteeing the security of our state and strongly containing the military maneuvers of the hostile forces," state media KCNA said.


Tags Iran missiles Military US Department of Defense
