The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

NY man caught murdering his father during AA zoom meeting

The video participants said they could hear the assault, including the father‘s moans, though he had fallen out of sight behind a counter, the prosecutor said.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MAY 23, 2020 09:34
A New York City Police officer (NYPD) wears protective gear, while monitoring people waiting in line to be tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). March 26, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/STEFAN JEREMIAH)
A New York City Police officer (NYPD) wears protective gear, while monitoring people waiting in line to be tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). March 26, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEFAN JEREMIAH)
A man from Amityville, New York was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Thursday for stabbing his elderly father to death while attending an online Alocholics Anonymous meeting via Zoom.
Thomas Scully-Powers ,32, confessed later the same day to stabbing his father Dwight Powers, 72, claiming his father instigated the fight and attempted to cut his wrist. Police described a "nick" on his wrist. 
During the confession, Powers said he used three different knives in the act because they kept bending. "He wouldn’t die, he kept breathing, so I had to keep stabbing him,” he said.

Members of the chat called 911, but police say it took them about 10-15 minutes to figure out his name and address due to the anonymous nature of the group's meetings.
The video participants said they could hear the assault, including the father‘s moans, though he had fallen out of sight behind a counter, the prosecutor said.
“A bald, naked man went into this room, ripped bed sheets off the bed, placed them on the ground as if he was covering something up, and then he covers up the camera so nobody sees him,” said one of the meeting participants, who asked to remain anonymous.
When police arrived at Powers' door, he answered, but quickly slammed the door on them. He jumped out of his second-story window and began fleeing on foot.
Police caught up with Powers after about a mile, arresting him while he attempted to wash the blood from his clothes using bottles of Dr. Pepper he took from a nearby deli.
While executing a search warrant, Police found the father’s body wrapped in a blanket on the floor, a blood-covered bedsheet in a trash bag, and a mop and bucket in a bathroom.
“This is a shocking and disturbing case,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a statement. “By the defendant’s own admissions, he brutally stabbed his own father repeatedly until he was certain he was dead. The investigation into this horrific murder is still ongoing, but rest assured we will obtain justice for the victim.”
. The son previously was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree for shooting at a pizzeria and then violated the terms of his probation, the prosecutor said.
He also was charged with reckless endangerment in the third degree for allegedly shooting a BB gun, a matter still pending, the prosecutor said. 


Tags new york crime murder zoom
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana needs to stop being a Netanyahu puppet By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The joke of having so many ministers is on the taxpayers of Israel By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by