Ohio Rep. tells his constituents to 'STOP GETTING TESTED' for COVID-19

"Are you tired of living in a dictatorship yet?" Vitale said. "It is giving the government an excuse to claim something is happening that is not happening at the magnitude they say it is happening."

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JULY 9, 2020 10:59
Nursing students graduate from OSU during an online commencement ceremony amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Columbus. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Republican House Representative Nino Vitale, who serves the state of Ohio, told residents of his district to "STOP GETTING TESTED" for the novel coronavirus in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Vitale shared his thoughts, which could be deemed as borderline conspiracy, following Ohio's decision to require their constituents to wear masks throughout seven counties across the state, claiming that the government is turning into a "dictatorship," using testing to keep everyone in check.
"Are you tired of living in a dictatorship yet?" Vitale said in his post. "It is giving the government an excuse to claim something is happening that is not happening at the magnitude they say it is happening."
He noted that there is a discrepancy in how he believes the coronavirus numbers should be reported, adding that the government should only report active cases and recoveries, instead of a blanket of overall cases since the onset of the outbreak.
"Have you noticed they never talk about deaths anymore, just cases?" Vitale asks. "And they never talk about recoveries. They just keep adding to numbers they have been feeding us from over 3 months ago!"
With regard to the new restrictions surrounding the use of masks in public places Vitale said, "This goes into effect July 8th, tomorrow evening. But what is totally illogical, is if this is such an urgent matter, why wait almost 30 hours?
"They make no sense. Stop listening to these frauds," he concluded.
Earlier in the week, Vitale went on a July 4 tirade via his Facebook page about the "new normal," claiming that independence has gone from the country the moment people "willingly" went into their houses on lockdown.
"Unbelievably, most people bought into this and willingly gave up all their rights. Every single right we have in this country, that is not found in many other countries in the world, has been willingly given up without a shot," he said. "Why? All in the name of a virus which causes mild to moderate symptoms and in many cases, no symptoms at all. And if you are infected, 99.5% survive. But you NEVER hear that on the news or from politicians."
"This is not the land of the free and home of the brave, but the land of the big giant hospital where people can be scared into their homes and out of their ability to be free," Vitale added. "True freedom comes from rugged individualism and a paycheck. And most tragically of all for me, we willingly were locked away from worshiping almighty God as the government saw fit."
"Get ready for forced vaccinations and if you do not submit, no doctors visits or grocery store trips for you. And you can forget going to a restaurant or movie. But it is just a little shot, right? I have a hard time seeing how this is a happy Independence Day," he concluded.
Ohio's coronavirus infection count passed 60,000 on Wednesday, when the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,277 new cases - 900 of which were recorded on Tuesday, according to local media.
The state has reported 60,181 novel coronavirus infections since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. According to The COVID Tracking Project, 289 Ohio residents are reportedly being housed in the ICU, 155 of which are currently on ventilators. Some 2,991 people have died in Ohio since the onset of the outbreak.


Tags Ohio Coronavirus COVID-19
