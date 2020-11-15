The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Pakistan's PM Imran Khan pressured to recognize Israel

Khan refused to name the countries that have been pressuring him.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 12:12
Imran Khan, chairman of PTI, gives a speech as he declares victory in the general election in Islamabad (photo credit: REUTERS)
Imran Khan, chairman of PTI, gives a speech as he declares victory in the general election in Islamabad
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Pakistan faced pressure from another country to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a local television interview over the weekend.
"I have no second thoughts about recognizing Israel, unless there is a just settlement that satisfies Palestinians," Khan said.
Citing Pakistan founder Quaid-e-Azad Muhammad Ali Jinnah's refusal to recognize Israel, Khan said "Islamabad would continue to follow in Jinnah's footsteps vis-a-vis Palestine."
Khan also refused to name the countries that have been pressuring him, saying: "There are things we cannot say. We have good relations with them."
Pakistani passports say in them: "This passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel."
Khan’s comments come after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalized ties with Israel in recent months.
Pakistan has strong economic ties with Gulf states like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which has been warming to Israel in recent years, and when his interlocuter asked again who is pressuring Pakistan, Khan said: "Let us stand on our own feet in terms of economy, then you may ask these questions.”
The Pakistani prime minister said the pressure is a result of "Israel's deep impact in the US. This [influence] was, in fact, extraordinary during [US President Donald] Trump's tenure."
Khan also said that US President-elect Joe Biden's position on Israel is of utmost importance: "The real issue is Israel. We shall see how Biden deals with that, whether he changes Trump's policies on Israel or continues with them."
Last month, Khan said: "Israel's lobby is the most powerful and that's why America's whole Middle East policy is controlled by Israel."
He accused an Israeli-Indian conspiracy of influencing the US to pressure him to pardon his political rival Nawaz Sharif, who was banned from office and was sentenced with 10 years in prison on corruption charges.


