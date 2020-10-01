The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Pandemic risks overwhelming Wisconsin as New York 'hot spots' heat up

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy encouraged residents to download onto their smartphones a new voluntary contact-tracing app.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 23:42
A waitress takes the temperature of customers as they arrive to eat at Dudley's as restaurants are permitted to offer al fresco dining as part of phase 2 reopening during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, U.S., June 27, 202 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
A waitress takes the temperature of customers as they arrive to eat at Dudley's as restaurants are permitted to offer al fresco dining as part of phase 2 reopening during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, U.S., June 27, 202
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
Wisconsin, where US President Donald Trump will hold rallies over the weekend, registered a record increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while New York state reported a worrisome uptick of positive coronavirus tests in 20 'hot spots.'
The 3,000 new infections reported in Wisconsin fanned fears that the sheer number of new patients could overwhelm hospitals. Florida, which has four times as many people as Wisconsin, reported 2,628 new cases on Thursday.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued an emergency order easing licensing rules in a bid to bolster the number of healthcare workers able to deal with the mounting crisis.
"Our emergency department has had several instances in the past week where it was past capacity and needed to place patients in beds in the hallways," Bellin Health, which runs a hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said in a statement. Its intensive care unit has been full, or nearly full, for a week, it said.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said the state's outbreak started in younger people and has now spread through the community.
"Public gatherings of any kind are dangerous right now, more so than they have been at any time during this epidemic," he told CNN on Thursday.
Signs that the pandemic is getting worse in the Upper Midwest abound. Wisconsin and North Dakota both reported a record number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Thursday, while South Dakota also reported a record number of new cases.
New cases of COVID-19 rose in 27 out of 50 US states in September compared with August, with an increase of 111% in Wisconsin, according to a Reuters analysis.
In New York, which grappled with the world's most rampant outbreak earlier this the year, officials said they were worried about clusters of cases in 20 areas across the state, where the average rate of positive tests rose to 6.5% from 5.5% the day before.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy encouraged residents to download onto their smartphones a new voluntary contact-tracing app launched on Thursday. The app, COVID Alert, uses Bluetooth technology to tell users if they have recently been near someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus.
Many of New York's 20 hot spots - half of which are in New York City - include Orthodox Jewish communities. Cuomo said he talked to community leaders about enforcing social distancing measures.
"A cluster today can become community spread tomorrow," Cuomo said on a briefing call with reporters. "These zip codes are not hermetically sealed."
He implored local authorities to increase enforcement measures. "If they're not wearing masks, they should be fined," Cuomo said.
Wisconsin health officials are urging residents to stay home and avoid large gatherings ahead of Trump's weekend rallies in Janesville and Green Bay in the run up to the Nov. 3 election.
An indoor Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June likely contributed to a subsequent rise in cases there, city health officials have said.
Beyond the Midwest, western states are also facing spikes in coronavirus cases. Montana on Thursday reported a record increase in cases for the second day in a row and had a record number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis must face the reality of the pandemic in order to stop it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's pitiful politics amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Solidarity during a corona-era Sukkot By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Lockdown shmockdown By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Translating the Trump-Biden travesty into Hebrew By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by