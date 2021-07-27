PayPal and ADL to research how extremist fund criminal activity online

The Anti-Defamation League has joined with PayPal to research how extremists use financial platforms to fund criminal activity.

The partnership will focus on “uncovering and disrupting the financial pipelines that support extremist and hate movements” by targeting “actors and networks spreading and profiting from all forms of hate and bigotry,” according to an ADL news release published Monday morning.

Their findings will be “shared broadly across the financial industry and with policymakers and law enforcement,” according to the release.

The ADL’s Center on Extremism will be one of multiple partner organizations in the effort for PayPal , a San Jose company that has become one of the world’s largest online payment platforms. The news release also mentions the League of United Latin American Citizens.

