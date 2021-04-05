The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Philippine president's aide warns of 'unwanted hostilities' over Chinese boats

President Rodrigo Duterte has previously said challenging China risked starting a war.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 5, 2021 09:54
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines July 23, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/CZAR DANCEL)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines July 23, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/CZAR DANCEL)
Territorial "incursions" by hundreds of Chinese vessels in the South China Sea are straining ties between Manila and Beijing, and could lead to "unwanted hostilities," an aide to President Rodrigo Duterte's said on Monday.
Salvador Panelo, the presidential legal counsel, said the boats' prolonged presence in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) was an unwelcome stain on relations and "may trigger unwanted hostilities that both countries would rather not pursue."
"We can negotiate on matters of mutual concern and benefit, but make no mistake about it - our sovereignty is non-negotiable," Panelo said in a statement.
Though Philippine diplomats and top generals have strongly criticized China lately, Panelo's remarks are the toughest to come from the office of Duterte, who has shown reluctance to confront China since making surprise overtures towards Beijing when he became president.
His refusal to press China to abide by a landmark 2016 arbitral ruling that went in Manila's favor in a case filed by a previous administration has frustrated nationalists, who say Duterte was seduced by promises of Chinese loans and investment, little of which materialized.
Duterte has previously said challenging China risked starting a war.
The Philippines last month filed a diplomatic protest about a "swarming and threatening" presence of 220 Chinese vessels believed to be manned by militias at Whitsun Reef, a stance backed by the United States.
The ships have since spread to other areas of the Philippines' EEZ.
Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, China and Vietnam also have competing claims for islands and features in the area.
Panelo said the Philippines would not be blinded by China's humanitarian gestures amid violations of international law and its sovereign rights, referring to COVID-19 vaccines donated by China.
Its embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China says the boats were sheltering from rough seas and had no militia aboard.
Opposition senator Risa Hontiveros demanded "hard-headed" Chinese leave the Philippines EEZ immediately.
"We are facing a pandemic and then China is causing trouble," she said on Monday. 


Tags China Ship Philippines
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jordan: Israel keeps a close eye on its eastern neighbor - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Passover: Looking back and moving on

 By DAVID WOLPE
JJ Sussman

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

 By JJ SUSSMAN
ALAN BAKER

Biden's Israeli-Palestinian reset is premature, ill-advised - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

Suez Canal Crisis: Ship blocking canal may be due to human error

Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
5

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by