The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Poland reports two migrant incidents on Belarus border

Trapped between two borders, the migrants are enduring freezing weather in makeshift camps.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2021 10:44
Polish police guard Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Police, November 12, 2021. (photo credit: POLICJA PODLASKA / HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Polish police guard Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Police, November 12, 2021.
(photo credit: POLICJA PODLASKA / HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Polish authorities stopped two groups of migrants from crossing the border from Belarus late on Thursday, private broadcaster TVN24 quoted local police as saying, marking a relatively quieter day in a week of tense confrontations.
The European Union accused Belarus of mounting a "hybrid attack" on the bloc by encouraging thousands of migrants fleeing poverty and war-torn areas to try to cross into Poland, and is gearing up to impose new sanctions on Minsk.
Trapped between two borders, the migrants are enduring freezing weather in makeshift camps.
The Polish Border Guard said on Friday on Twitter there had been 223 attempts to illegally cross the border on Thursday.
Two incidents in the evening involved larger groups - one near Kuznica Bialostocka where the Belarusian army tried to push some 35 people, mostly women and children, to the Polish side, and another including a group of around 100 migrants near Polowce, the local police said.
Migrants gather around a fire near a barbed wire fence in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus November 11, 2021. Picture taken November 11, 2021. (credit: Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS)Migrants gather around a fire near a barbed wire fence in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus November 11, 2021. Picture taken November 11, 2021. (credit: Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS)
President Andrzej Duda went to the border late on Thursday, when Poland celebrated its Independence Day.
"I would like to thank all the Soldiers, Policemen, Border Guards and everyone who serves on our border," he wrote on Twitter. "They protect our safety with their dedicated service. Praise and gratitude to them!"
Countries bordering Belarus on Thursday warned the migrant crisis could escalate into a military confrontation while Ukraine said it would deploy thousands more troops to reinforce its frontier.
Presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will meet on Monday in Vilnius to discuss the crisis and will speak with Duda via a video link, Lithuanian president's office said on Friday.
Russia, an ally of Belarus, traded barbs with Western members of the UN Security Council over the crisis, with Russia's deputy UN envoy suggesting his European colleagues have "masochist inclinations."


Tags poland migrants europe belarus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel won’t stop NSO since it benefits from cyber ambiguity - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The cons of reopening the US consulate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The Palestinians must acknowledge their role in the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The immorality of confusing victims with villains - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by