The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Prime Minister Bennett's New York trip went smoothly - analysis

Bennett and his team think it is important to contrast him with Netanyahu in various ways.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 02:27
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting earlier this month. (photo credit: ABIR SULTAN / REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting earlier this month.
(photo credit: ABIR SULTAN / REUTERS)
NEW YORK - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to New York went smoothly. 
But that begs the question: Is smoothness what an Israeli prime minister should be seeking? 
The fact that Bennett charmed Jewish organization leaders hours later, speaking extemporaneously about serious issues, but also telling relatable anecdotes about himself and his California-born parents is great. That is where he wants things to be completely frictionless, where he wants the audience to feel like they’re all working towards the same goal, where he expects chuckles at his jokes about the differences about US Jewish communities - in which he lived for about seven years of his life - and Israelis.
The UN, however, is an entirely different story. The friction is built-in. The confrontation was already set up, between the Durban IV conference, praising and validating an antisemitic and anti-Israel event, and the combative speech by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas last week.
Bennett didn’t totally avoid conflict in his speech. A decent chunk of it was dedicated to the Iranian threat, and he said that Israel will take and is taking initiative against the mullahs’ regime - but he didn’t say how, and he didn’t speak out against a return to the Iran Deal, which the Biden administration has not yet abandoned, though its chances seem slim. Bennett also called out the farcical Durban Conference that claims to be is about racism. He ignored Abbas, which was intentional to send a message.
Naftali Bennett at the UN General Assembly, September 27, 2021 (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO) Naftali Bennett at the UN General Assembly, September 27, 2021 (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
But the speech was overwhelmingly one of trying to get the world to like Israel. The message was that Israel is a beacon of light in a region marked with conflict, a democracy where people want to raise their families in peace, but occasionally have no choice but to fight to defend themselves. “They shouldn’t be judged for it,” he lamented.
Bennett dispensed advice about COVID-19 and overcoming political polarization. That was ironic, since Israel hasn’t done such a world-leading job at overcoming either, regardless of what a diplomatic source told reporters on Bennett’s delegation to NY, that the prime minister truly feels otherwise.
It was unsurprising to see press releases and tweets of praise from various Jewish and pro-Israel organizations after the speech, because the “Israel beyond the conflict” message Bennett relayed seemed so much like theirs.
If you like Israel, it was a compelling, well-delivered speech with a positive feel-good message. 
But it wasn’t a very newsworthy one - it wasn’t aired live on major news channels outside Israel - and it didn’t pack a punch the way Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s did. 
There may be a good reason for this. First of all, as mentioned, Bennett and his team think it is important to contrast him with Netanyahu in various ways. 
They did this in their messaging to the media before the speech, saying that, unlike Netanyahu, Bennett would not use any props or other gimmicks. 
But there was also a contrast in the tone, as well. We don’t care if you don’t like us, we’re going to do things our way, was often Netanyahu’s subtext, and the cartoons and photos of Iranian missiles sites only called attention to the message. Bennett, on the other hand, was saying “please like us.” 
Bennett is also in a tricky political position. A message that is too combative or too right-wing might make his coalition partners, foremost of which is Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, uncomfortable. The prime minister is trying to build a good relationship with US President Joe Biden and has forsworn public campaigns against American policy on Iran, so he couldn’t be too hawkish there, either.
That left Bennett with very little leeway, so he stuck with messages his whole, shaky unity coalition and the Biden administration could sign off on.
Under those conditions, Bennett was more of a Mr. Congeniality compared to Netanyahu’s annual showstopper in the pageant that is the UN General Assembly.


Tags Israel Naftali Bennett United Nations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Erbil Effort: Iraqis across the spectrum rally for ties with Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by