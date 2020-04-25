The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Publix is currently buying up surplus products from farms to donate to food banks

Before the pandemic, 1 in 7 Americans relied on food banks, according to Feeding America. Now, demand has doubled or tripled at many organizations.

By ZACHARY KEYSER, REUTERS  
APRIL 25, 2020 01:03
Cartons of milk (photo credit: REUTERS)
Cartons of milk
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Publix, a large supermarket chain popular in the United States, is currently buying up excess milk and fresh produce from American farmers negatively affected by the sudden onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with the plan of donating them to food banks within their "operating area."
Dairy farmers have been dumping milk because of a loss of their regular buyers, laborers and truckers are also in short supply to work farms and deliver produce.
Mass closures of restaurants and schools due to social distancing efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus have forced a shift from wholesale food-service markets to retail grocery stores, creating logistical and packaging nightmares for plants processing milk, butter and cheese. As a result, a growing number of dairy farmers are being told by their cooperatives to dump their milk.
The lockdown in most US states that started in mid-March also created a logjam of fruit and vegetables bound for restaurants across the country. The effects of the business closures rippled throughout the supply chain, reaching even the produce still rooted in farmland as customers cancel orders.
The uprooting of crops come as food banks across the United States witness a surge in demand as millions face unemployment due to the lockdown.
"As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "In addition to providing much needed produce and milk to food banks, this initiative provides financial support to farmers during this challenging time."
Instead of letting the food go to waste, Publix is planning on donating these products to Feeding America, the nation's largest network of food banks. Within the first week of the initiative Publix plans to donate 150,000 pounds of fresh produce and 43,500 gallons of milk to Feeding America.
Publix Super Markets Charities has also made a $2 million donation to help the food bank in their efforts.
Food banks nationwide have been squeezed between short supplies and surging demand from needy families as the coronavirus pandemic has put more than 26 million Americans out of work.
Before the pandemic, 1 in 7 Americans relied on food banks, according to Feeding America. Now, demand has doubled or tripled at many organizations.
And yet farmers are destroying produce, dumping milk and culling livestock because the pandemic has upended supply chains, making it impossible for many to get crops to market. Grocery stores struggle to stock shelves because suppliers can’t adjust to the sudden shift of demand away from shuttered restaurants to retailers, which requires different packaging and distribution networks.
“The US likely has a surplus of food right now,” said Keith Dailey, group vice president of corporate affairs at Kroger Co, the number one US supermarket operator. “It’s just hard to recover and redistribute.”
Before the pandemic, Feeding America member organizations received about a third of their food from grocery store programs that “rescue” fresh food and dry goods that are imperfect or close to expiration. Almost a quarter came from government programs that provide meat, cheese and other products. The rest came through donations from farmers and grocers and purchases by the food banks.
Many farmers would rather donate food than destroy it, but overwhelmed charities do not have the labor or storage to handle such bulk donations. Neither can the government act fast enough to fill the gap left by disruptions of other sources and the sudden spike in hunger.


Tags United States food Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A broken economy following the coronavirus pandemic By JPOST EDITORIAL
Keeping eyes open won't show us the virus but the beauty of Israel By YAAKOV KATZ
A coronavirus-era window to the world – opinion By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': What was Benny Gantz really thinking? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Hell hath no fury like Bibi-haters scorned – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
3 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
4 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by