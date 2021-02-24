The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Rep. Meeks: The way you deal with Iran is with our allies

Meeks went on to say that he is committed to a two-state solution. “I think that’s important, and we can’t lose sight of that.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 21:31
US Rep. Gregory Meeks, 115th Congress (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
US Rep. Gregory Meeks, 115th Congress
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
WASHINGTON – Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-New York), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called on Wednesday to work in a bipartisan way to build on the Abraham Accords and to find a common ground between the US and its allies regarding Iran.
“One of the few things that I agree with the outcome of the Trump administration – maybe not necessarily how we got there – [is] the Abraham Accords,” Meeks said in a panel discussion at the Brookings Institute. “I think that’s important, [and] something that we can look at [in a bipartisan way] to try to make sure that we are getting the Gulf states involved in acknowledging that Israel has the right to exist and try to [have a] dialogue and to get more Gulf states as part of the accords and to get leverage to get the Palestinians at the negotiating table and have both [sides] at the negotiating table.”
Meeks went on to say that he is committed to a two-state solution. “I think that’s important, and we can’t lose sight of that.”
Asked whether the committee could work on a bipartisan basis to solve additional challenges, he said both sides should try to find a common approach to Iran. “This is something that we’ve got to do together, and we’re not quite there together at this particular point.”
“I think what the Biden administration does is exactly right,” he continued. “He’s meeting with our allies at the p5+1 and trying to make sure that we talk to them first. That’s extremely important because I believe that the way you deal with Iran is with our allies.
The Biden administration is making sure there is a dialogue and conversation with the Israeli government. He talked to Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, and he’s trying to get all of our allies from the region and the P5+1 together, and that’s the way that I think that we can prevent an escalation.”
He said that he supports the efforts to reenter the 2015 nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “While we were in the agreement, Iran was abiding by it, and they were not creating more centrifuges, enriching more uranium or anything of that nature. They did that after we left the agreement,” he said. “And so, we’ve got to have that conversation. I think that’s important.”
According to Meeks, the agreement should address other issues such as Iran’s ballistic missiles program. “The main intention of the JCPOA was to make sure that Iran did not have a nuclear weapon, he said. “And we know that by us being out of the JCPOA Iran is closer now than they were when they were in the agreement. We’ve got to make sure that we also look at extending the sunset clause, we’ve got to look at the issue of ballistic missiles, and things of that nature.”
Addressing the US-Israel relationship, he said: “I know how important Israel is to us as a partner and I am committed to that partnership; our social political and economic ties run so deep, and I’m committed to making sure that that continues.”
He emphasized that he opposes annexation of settlements but added that he does not support in conditioning aid to Israel. “If you continue annexation, there’s no two-state solution. There’s nothing to negotiate,” said Meeks. “So I’m a firm believer that you have to stop annexation. I’m also a firm believer that Israel has the right to defend itself, and that’s why I’m unequivocal in regards to support to the MOU [Memorandum of Understanding], and that that should not be touched at all.”


Tags Israel Joe Biden Democrats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is KKL-JNF's plan to buy Palestinian land in West Bank controversial?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by