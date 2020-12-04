The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish Democrats welcome Meeks’ appt. as chair of Foreign Affairs Cmte.

Rep. Meeks will replace Eliot Engel, a staunch supporter of Israel, who lost his primary reelection bid and will not serve in the next Congress.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 4, 2020 00:31
House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the firing of State Department Inspector General Steven Linick, on Capitol Hill in Washington (photo credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – Jewish Democrats congratulated Gregory Meeks of New York on Thursday after being elected as the next chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Meeks will replace Eliot Engel, a staunch supporter of Israel, who lost his primary reelection bid and will not serve in the next Congress.
“I congratulate my dear friend Greg Meeks on his election as the next Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs,” Engel said in a statement. “Serving many years together on the committee, I’ve seen up close Greg’s deep knowledge of foreign policy issues, his profound commitment to an American foreign policy rooted in our values, and his understanding of the importance of Congress’s role in these matters,” he added. “I’m glad to be leaving the gavel in such good hands.”
Halie Soifer, the Executive Director for the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said in a statement that Rep. Meeks has a long history and strong record of supporting the US-Israel relationship, “and we are confident he will work with President-elect Joe Biden to restore American global leadership, including in the Middle East.” 
“We are confident that Rep. Meeks will also work with a strengthened Biden Administration State Department to restore the importance of diplomacy and multilateralism as core tenets of US foreign policy,” Soifer added. “This is important to Jewish Americans, who want to see America work with our allies to confront global challenges such as COVID-19, climate change, and Iran’s nuclear development.”
Democratic Majority for Israel President and CEO Mark Mellman said in a statement that Congressman Meeks “brings to that role extensive experience, deep knowledge, and a longstanding commitment to the US-Israel relationship.”
“We also celebrate the historic nature of this election as the Congressman is poised to become the first Black Chair of the committee,” Mellman added. “We were delighted that Congressman Meeks addressed our supporters recently to discuss his strong support for Israel, his opposition to additional conditions on US security assistance to Israel, his support for a two-state solution, his commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and his plan to restore America’s standing around the world.”
J Street’s president Jeremy Ben-Ami said in a statement that the progressive Jewish group look forward to continuing to work together with Chairman Meeks “to help revitalize the State Department and American diplomacy, to return the United States to compliance with the JCPOA, to promote comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace and to oppose the dangers of creeping annexation in the West Bank.”


