Republican committee member who opposed mask mandates dies of COVID-19

Gregg Prentice, 61, led the Hillsborough County Election Integrity Committee and was a critic of the vaccine, mask mandates, and other preventative measures.

By SIMCHA PASKO  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 19:05
Residents demonstrate before the Lake County School Board started an emergency meeting to discuss mask mandates to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tavares, Florida, US, September 2, 2021.
A Florida Republican official who fought against COVID-19 preventative measures has died from COVID-19 in Tampa, several media outlets have reported. 
Gregg Prentice, 61, led the Hillsborough County Election Integrity Committee and was a critic of the vaccine, mask mandates, and other preventative measures. He was also critical of infection disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, stating in a Facebook post, "End Faucism."
The Hillsborough County Republican Party Facebook has also made several posts rallying against vaccine mandates, stating, "We must stand United in Medical Freedom!" 
Prentice developed the software the committee uses to submit monthly financial reports and was the only one who knew how to use it. 
The committee sent a letter to the FEC, noting they will be late to file its finance data.
“For several years we have been submitting the reports electronically, and for over a year we have done this with software developed by one of our members, Gregg Prentice,” the Hillsborough County Republican Executive Committee wrote the FEC. “Unfortunately, Gregg passed away suddenly from Covid 19 on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Gregg did not share the software and instructions with our officers.” 
In addition to bookkeeping, Prentice also headed the election integrity committee.
The committee hosted and honored Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene at its annual fundraiser, an event that had mostly maskless attendees. The event, according to the Tampa Bay Times, went against CDC recommendations. 


Tags republican Florida COVID-19
