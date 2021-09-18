Republican committee member who opposed mask mandates dies of COVID-19

A Florida Republican official who fought against COVID-19 preventative measures has died from COVID-19 in Tampa, several media outlets have reported.

Gregg Prentice, 61, led the Hillsborough County Election Integrity Committee and was a critic of the vaccine, mask mandates, and other preventative measures. He was also critical of infection disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, stating in a Facebook post, "End Faucism."

The Hillsborough County Republican Party Facebook has also made several posts rallying against vaccine mandates, stating, "We must stand United in Medical Freedom!"

Prentice developed the software the committee uses to submit monthly financial reports and was the only one who knew how to use it.

The committee sent a letter to the FEC, noting they will be late to file its finance data.



“For several years we have been submitting the reports electronically, and for over a year we have done this with software developed by one of our members, Gregg Prentice,” the Hillsborough County Republican Executive Committee wrote the FEC. “Unfortunately, Gregg passed away suddenly from Covid 19 on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Gregg did not share the software and instructions with our officers.”

In addition to bookkeeping, Prentice also headed the election integrity committee.