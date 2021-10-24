The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Right-wing tweets receive higher exposure - Twitter study

Twitter stated that they do not know how to explain this phenomenon, and are currently working to find the cause of it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 24, 2021 02:17
TWITTER'S LOGO is seen on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange last week. (photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
TWITTER’S LOGO is seen on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange last week.
(photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
Tweets that express right-wing political views allegedly receive higher exposure on Twitter, according to a recent study that was reported on Saturday by N12
Researchers had examined many tweets from several key countries between April and August of last year and concluded that right-wing parties, politicians, news outlets and political commentators have received more traction on the website than that of left-wing tweets, said N12. 
Key countries include Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The study reports that Twitter's algorithm overall prefers tweets with a right-wing political affiliation. 
Twitter stated that they do not know how to explain this phenomenon, and are currently working to find the cause of it, N12 reported.
3D-PRINTED BALLOT BOXES are seen in front of Facebook and Twitter logos. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)3D-PRINTED BALLOT BOXES are seen in front of Facebook and Twitter logos. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Twitter has faced various accusations from many people across the spectrum of politics that the social media site may be politically biased. 
Earlier this month, Twitter received a spike in the number of users that were on the site during the shutdown of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to The Washington Post
The official Twitter account posted humorously in response to this incident with "hello everyone." 


