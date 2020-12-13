The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia, which annexed Crimea, concerned over US Western Sahara stance

“This new position of the United States could dramatically impede UN efforts to promote the Settlement Plan for Western Sahara."

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 09:28
Indigenous Sahrawi people react during the funeral of Western Sahara's Polisario Front leader Mohamed Abdelaziz in Tindouf, Algeria June 3, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA)
Indigenous Sahrawi people react during the funeral of Western Sahara's Polisario Front leader Mohamed Abdelaziz in Tindouf, Algeria June 3, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA)
Russia has said that the US move to recognize Western Sahara as part of Morocco could hamper UN efforts at resolving a half-century conflict there. The Russian foreign ministry weighed in over the weekend.
"By this decision, the Donald Trump administration aims to undermine the universally recognized international legal groundwork of the Western Sahara settlement, which stipulates the determination of the final status of that area through a referendum,” the ministry says.
Russia said that “This new position of the United States could dramatically impede UN efforts to promote the Settlement Plan for Western Sahara and to exacerbate the relations between the directly involved parties and to provoke a new spiral of armed confrontation in the Sahara-Sahel region.”
Russia’s comments are in contrast to its own decision to annex Crimea in 2014 from Ukraine, a move most countries do not recognize. Russia’s condemnation of the US is not surprising since the countries are on opposite sides of most global issues.   
Turkey also seems to be positioning itself against the US decision, largely because Ankara’s regime opposes Israel and does not want Morocco normalizing relations. The US decision on Western Sahara appeared to come as Morocco said it would normalize ties. Turkey immediately sent its government run TRT to push stories about Western Sahara.
It highlighted the “pro-independence Polisario Front, representing the local Sahrawi population, backed by Algeria.” Turkey says some countries recognize Western Sahara as independent.  
TRT noted that the Polisario condemned in the strongest terms the fact that outgoing American President Donald Trump attributes to Morocco something which does not belong to the country, namely sovereignty over Western Sahara. Algeria joined the chorus also. "There is now a desire by the Zionist entity to come closer to our borders," Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad of Algeria said.
Turkey illegally occupies Afrin in Syria, a Kurdish area that Turkish-backed extremists have destroyed and where kidnappings of women and minorities are now common. If Turkey supported international law, as it claims to in Western Sahara, then it would withdraw from Afrin.
Turkey and Russia may be maneuvering to be on the same page about the US decision. Turkey, Russia and Iran have opposed the US role in Syria and generally work together to oppose US policy. Turkey and Iran are opposed to peace deals with Israel. Russia and Israel have generally been able to work amicably in the region. 


Tags United States Russia morocco
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by