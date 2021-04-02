Sabra hummus recalls over 2,000 containers over salmonella outbreak

Sabra, one of the country’s largest makers of the chickpea spread, has recalled 2,100 containers of its 10-ounce “Classic Hummus” because of possible salmonella contamination.

The FDA said no consumers have reported complaints so far, and noted the containers had a “best before date” of April 26, USA Today reported.

The containers were recalled from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Sabra previously recalled batches of hummus for listeria contamination in 2015 and 2016.