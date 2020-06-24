The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Chuck Schumer opposes Israeli plan to annex West Bank

Schumer noted that the two countries have shared values and that supporting a strong US-Israel relationship is a matter of America's own national interest.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JUNE 24, 2020 09:31
Senator Chuck Schumer (photo credit: Courtesy)
Senator Chuck Schumer
(photo credit: Courtesy)
WASHINGTON - Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, said on Tuesday night that he opposes an Israeli plan to annex parts of the West Bank. Speaking at a webinar of the Israel Policy Forum, Schumer noted that the two countries have shared values and that supporting a strong US-Israel relationship is a matter of America's own national interest.
"We should continue to look for ways to maintain the successful economic medical and security partnerships that our two nations share, but our support for Israel does not mean that we lose sight of the goal supported by Israeli prime ministers and presidents of both parties, of two states, living side by side in peace and security," Schumer added.
"This is especially urgent today as unilateral annexation of territory in the West Bank is being considered, an action that I do not support," he continued. "The sustainable peace deal that ensures both the long term security of Israel and self-determination for Palestinians must be negotiated directly."
“For that reason, it's been a long-standing, bipartisan policy of Congress to oppose unilateral action by either side,” Senator Schumer said. “Annexation runs counter to these long-standing policies and undermines regional security and US national security interests in the Middle East. We all must remain committed to continuing engaging Israelis and Palestinians to find ways to live together.”


Tags congress senate Annexation Chuck Schumer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The controversy of using counterterror tools to fight coronavirus spread By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport What a difference three years makes – or not By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
5 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by