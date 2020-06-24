Chuck Schumer opposes Israeli plan to annex West Bank

WASHINGTON - Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, said on Tuesday night that he opposes an Israeli plan to annex parts of the West Bank. Speaking at a webinar of the Israel Policy Forum, Schumer noted that the two countries have shared values and that supporting a strong US-Israel relationship is a matter of America's own national interest."We should continue to look for ways to maintain the successful economic medical and security partnerships that our two nations share, but our support for Israel does not mean that we lose sight of the goal supported by Israeli prime ministers and presidents of both parties, of two states, living side by side in peace and security," Schumer added. "This is especially urgent today as unilateral annexation of territory in the West Bank is being considered, an action that I do not support," he continued. "The sustainable peace deal that ensures both the long term security of Israel and self-determination for Palestinians must be negotiated directly."“For that reason, it's been a long-standing, bipartisan policy of Congress to oppose unilateral action by either side,” Senator Schumer said. “Annexation runs counter to these long-standing policies and undermines regional security and US national security interests in the Middle East. We all must remain committed to continuing engaging Israelis and Palestinians to find ways to live together.”