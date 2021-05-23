The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Five Israelis reportedly killed in Italy’s cable car accident

At least 14 people died in the event.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 23, 2021 21:58
A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021. (photo credit: ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.
(photo credit: ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
At least five Israelis were reportedly killed in a cable car accident in northern Italy on Sunday which saw a cable car linking Italy's Lake Maggiore with a nearby mountain plunge 20 meters to the ground.
According to Italian daily La Repubblica, an Israeli family was killed, including 30-year-old Amit Biran, 27-year-old Tal Peleg, their two year old son Tom, as well as grandfather Itshak Cohen and grandmother Barbara Konisky Cohen.
The young family lived in Pavia, a town renowned for its university some 35 kilometers south of Milan. The grandparents were reportedly visiting them.
Another five-year-old child is hospitalized, according to Italian reports.
  
At least 14 people died in the event.
The Stresa-Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the town on Lake Maggiore, almost 1,400 meters above sea level to the top of the Mottarone mountain in 20 minutes.
"We are devastated, in pain," Marcella Severino, Stresa's mayor told broadcaster RAI, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi voiced his condolences to the families of the victims.
The cable car was traveling up the mountain when the cabin fell some 20 meters to the ground and rolled several times down the steep slopes before it was stopped by trees, Severino said.
People hiking nearby heard a loud hiss just before the crash, she said, adding that the accident was believed to have been caused by one of the cables breaking.
Italy's alpine rescue service said a call had first come just after midday (1000 GMT), adding that the cable car was lying "crumpled" in the woods and two children were taken by helicopter to a pediatric hospital in the nearby city of Turin.
Severino said that some of the victims had been found trapped inside the car, with others thrown out into the woods.
Coroners had started identifying the victims, who included foreign nationals, she said, without giving further details.
The eldest of the two children taken to hospital, who was believed to be between 9 and 10, died after suffering two cardiac arrests, the hospital said.
Director General Giovanni La Valle said the hospital did not have personal data for the two children and that nobody had been in contact with the hospital for them, indicating that other family members could have been involved in the accident.
The youngest child, estimated to be 5 years old, was conscious upon his arrival at the hospital and spoke Italian. He was undergoing surgery to stabilize multiple fractures.
La Valle said another person, who was previously thought to have been injured, had not in fact been taken to hospital.
'HARD TO BELIEVE'
The Stresa-Mottarone lift had only recently re-opened following the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
"It's a terrible moment for me and for our community and I think also for the whole of Italy. Especially now that we were just beginning to restart (after the pandemic)," Severino said.
The Mottarone peak is popular among tourists because of its panoramic views on Lake Maggiore and its picturesque islands as well as the vista of the surrounding Alps.
The cable car service first opened in August 1970 after almost three years of works to replace a cog railway, its website said.
The dual cable system is split into two sections, just over two kilometers between Stresa and Alpino and another three kilometers between Alpino and Mottarone. It consist of two cars - in alternate directions - with each one carrying up to 40 passengers, it added.
Severino said that important maintenance works, including changing the cables, had been carried out in recent years.
"All of this is hard to believe," the mayor said.


