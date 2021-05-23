The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Italy's band, Maneskin, wins Eurovision, Israel's Eden Alene finishes 17th

Alene pulled off a polished, flawless performance of "Set Me Free," which she sang with charm, personality and high energy and once again she managed to hit the highest note ever sung at Eurovision.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MAY 23, 2021 02:02
Maneskin of Italy appear on stage after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 23, 2021. (photo credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)
Maneskin of Italy appear on stage after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 23, 2021.
(photo credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)
 Eden Alene, Israel's contestant in the Eurovision finals, was a graceful also-ran as Italy's Måneskin  won the international song contest in Rotterdam on Saturday night, with the hard-rocking song, "Zitti E Buoni." Israel  finished 17th out of the 26 finalists, with 93 points, 73 from the jury and 20 from the public. 
As a point of comparison, Kobi Marimi, Israel's 2019 contestant, came in 23rd in the finals, with 35 points. 
Just as she did in the semifinals on Tuesday night, Alene pulled off a polished, flawless performance of "Set Me Free," which she sang with charm, personality and high energy and once again she managed to hit the highest note ever sung at Eurovision, the B6 whistle. 
Israeli television presenter Lucy Ayoub announced that Switzerland got the 12-points of the Israeli jury.
While some fans worried that Alene's would not even make it into the final as a result of backlash against Israel because of the war with Gaza which just ended in a ceasefire on Friday, she drew cheers from the crowd of 3,500 in the auditorium, smaller than usual due to the pandemic, which forced the cancellation of the 2020 song contest. The previous contest was held in Tel Aviv in 2019, following Netta Barzilai's win in 2018. Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands, the 2019 winner, just tested positive for COVID-19 and was not able to perform live at the finals. But he sang his new song, "Stars," in a prerecorded video clip. On May 19, a member of the Icelandic group Daði og Gagnamagnið, which was among the favorites, tested positive for COVID-19. Although the rest of the group tested negative, they decided not to perform live without the infected performer. The group was voted through to the finals, even though they did not perform in the semis and their song "10 Years" was shown in their rehearsal performance clip in the finals. 
One of the highlights of the broadcast was former winners from past years performing live on rooftops all over Rotterdam. 
Alene kept her cool during the long year of waiting for the 2021 Eurovision to take place, performing on her balcony, recording more songs and making commercials. She received death threats and calls that she be kicked out of the contest from protesters during the last week, due to the political situation, and faced it all with poise. It is possible to speculate that she would have received a higher score were it not for the conflict with Gaza, but she certainly proved she is an international star and she will be welcomed home with open arms from an Israeli public she made proud.


