She was about to be cremated. Then, her daughter noticed her move

When the funeral workers were about to put the body through the cremation chamber, the daughter noticed a movement and managed to stop the cremation ceremony.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JANUARY 31, 2021 01:13
Seconds before a cremation ceremony began at a private hospital located in the city of Resistencia, Argentina, the daughter of the woman who was to be cremated noticed that her mother was still alive.
The mother, 89, whose name has not yet been publicized, complained of chest pains. She was then hospitalized.
Her daughter, 54, was then given a death certificate for her mother, claiming she had died of heart failure.
When the funeral workers were about to put the body through the cremation chamber, the daughter noticed her mother move and managed to stop the cremation ceremony. It would have burned her mother alive.
"The woman's daughter went to the hospital at 08:45 a.m., where she met a doctor who informed her of her mother's death after she suffered from heart failure and shortness of breath for which she was sent to be cremated," stated the local police.
According to news site Info Veloz, during the funereal, the daughter began screaming when she noticed a movement made by her mother stopping the ceremony. Following the incident, the daughter sent a text message saying, "I just wanted to let you know that mom is still alive. We were at the crematorium and we saw her with vital signs, now we're going to the hospital"
The mother was returned to the hospital for treatment, and an investigation has been launched to examine the medical malpractice which could have ended in her death.


