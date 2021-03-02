The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Six Dr. Seuss books taken out of publication due to 'offensive' content

Dr. Seuss Enterprises reported it will no longer publish six works penned by Theodor Seuss Geisel as they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
MARCH 2, 2021 20:45
A woman purchases the new release of the Dr. Seuss book "What Pet Should I Get?" after waiting in line at the University of California San Diego's Geisel Library in San Diego, California July 28, 2015. (photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
A woman purchases the new release of the Dr. Seuss book "What Pet Should I Get?" after waiting in line at the University of California San Diego's Geisel Library in San Diego, California July 28, 2015.
(photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
Dr. Seuss Enterprises reported on Tuesday it will no longer publish six books by noted American children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel, known around the world by his penname of Dr. Seuss. The company said the reason is that the books “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
The announcement fell on Geisel’s birthday, which is also Read Across America Day. He was born on March 2, 1904, and passed away on September 24, 1991.
The six books are And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer. 

 

The works of Dr. Seuss are loved around the world and some of them, such as The Cat in the Hat and Green Eggs and Ham, are seen by many as some of the finest books for children produced in American literature. 
CNN reported that the reason for these books being taken out of circulation, but not others, are the “racist images” in them.
The media report informed viewers that these works also sell far less than Dr. Seuss’s better known books, which will be kept in print. 
The criticism leveled against the books is that both illustrations and text reveal cultural points of view which are no longer accepted.
For example, in If I Ran the Zoo three Asian characters are carrying a white male on their heads and the text describes their homelands as "countries no one can spell." 
Geisel was described by Children's literature Prof. Philip Nel as “America’s first anti-Fascist children’s writer,” the Atlantic reported in 2017. Yet it seems he had a habit of depicting Japanese characters in biased ways which were commonplace during WW2 and, while a student in college, would depict Jewish characters in ways which would not be accepted today.
CNN anchorman Jake Tapper tweeted an image from a work by Seuss in which characters with, and without, stars seem to agree that having a star or not is not important for friendship.

To post Holocaust eyes, the message would seem to be related to how Jews (marked with a Star of David by the Nazis) and non-Jews should be able to get along well together. Followers of the CNN reporter complained against the effort to allegedly "cancel Seuss." 
It should be noted that the works described here were political and adult-oriented cartoons and were not meant for children as the image shared by Tapper.  
Of German-American heritage himself, Seuss was radically opposed to Hitler and Mussolini, and supported the US entering the war against Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan, and Fascist Italy in his political cartoons. 
In a 1942 political cartoon he depicted Japanese-Americans as an alleged “fifth column” which could hurt American society. 
He was not against changing his books and indeed went back to one of the books on the list, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street in the 1980's to remove a reference about “yellow-faced Chinaman who eats with sticks."
In many of his works for children Seuss poked fun of racism and chauvinism and suggested most human battles are foolish and should be avoided. This can be seen in his The Butter Battle Book, where a war is waged over the proper way to butter toast, or in Horton Hears a Who!, a book which might be understood as standing in support of scientific curiosity and protecting people from other cultures. 
Usually, sitting American presidents mention Seuss in their Read Across America Day message to the nation.
This year the holiday is focused on diversity, and US President Joe Biden did not mention Seuss, ABC reported. 
  
  


