Sudanese protesters burn Israeli flag, reject normalization with Israel

Demonstrators chanted slogans against establishing relations with Israel and demanded political parties who've supported the step to revise their position.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 11:38
People shout slogans against Israel while burning a makeshift Israeli flag during a protest against Trump's Jerusalem declaration, in front of the Syndicate of Journalists in Cairo, Egypt December 7, 2017. (photo credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)
People shout slogans against Israel while burning a makeshift Israeli flag during a protest against Trump's Jerusalem declaration, in front of the Syndicate of Journalists in Cairo, Egypt December 7, 2017.
(photo credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)
Sudanese protesters marching in Khartoum set the Israeli flag on fire on Wednesday, expressing their rejection of normalizing relations with Israel.
According to the local newspaper Al-Intibaha, the demonstrators chanted slogans against establishing relations with Israel and demanded political parties who've supported the step to revise their position.
Photos and videos of Sudanese protesters burning the Israeli flag have since circulated social media. 
The Al-Hadaf newspaper, owned by the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party, posted photos on its Facebook page of the incident, with the caption: “The protesters burned the flag of the Zionist entity during the 21 October marches in Khartoum,” the Middle East Monitor reported. 
The incident took place on the same day that an Israeli delegation reportedly visited the Sudanese capital to discuss the peace agreement and prepare for its announcement.
The official announcement followed a couple of days later and was made by US President Donald Trump, who brokered the agreement. 
Sudan had expressed mixed signals regarding its stance on normalizing relations with Israel. 
While the civilian leadership in the Sudanese transitional government, led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, has resisted diplomatic relations with Israel, the military leadership, with chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Abdel Fatah al-Burhan and his No. 2, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, expressed public support to creating such ties on different occasions leading to the agreement.   


