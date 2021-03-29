The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Suez Canal Crisis: Ship blocking canal may be due to human error

Human error accounts for anywhere between 75% and 96% of maritime accidents.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 29, 2021 01:35
Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 The massive cargo ship currently blocking Egypt's Suez Canal and bringing global trade to a near-standstill may have been the result of human or technical failure, the head of the Suez Canal Authority said over the weekend.
Early reports had indicated that high winds and a sandstorm blocking visibility had caused the giant 200,000 ton Ever Given to be stuck in one of the world's most vital shipping canals. However, this seems to not have been the case.
Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie told reporters on Saturday that “There may have been technical or human errors,” not providing more details other than the fact that “All of these factors will become apparent in the investigation,” the BBC reported.
The fact that human error may have been the cause for the disaster might contradict earlier reports, but many individuals within the shipping industry are unsurprised. As noted in 2017 by Maritime Journal, human error accounts for anywhere between 75% and 96% of maritime accidents. 
According to British journalist and author Rose George, many crews are smaller and on larger ships, causing them to be exhausted with busy schedules less time to relax. As a result, ships are working with over-exhausted crews.
Another factor to consider is that the Ever Given's crew wasn't actually in control of the ship at the time, but rather the Suez pilots were.
The Suez Canal, like other canals, requires many ships to have a small "Suez crew" that board the ship, with their own pilot taking the helm. As George noted in an op-ed in the UK daily The Guardian, this is standard practice in modern shipping, with vessels taking local pilots in difficult areas as they have local knowledge.
Notably, however, it is the ship's original master that holds all responsibility if something goes wrong. As noted by Suez Canal Authority documents posted online by the company Seaways Marine and reported on by the Canadian newspaper National Post, “Masters are held solely responsible for all damage or accidents of whatever kind resulting from the navigation or handling of their vessels directly or indirectly by day or night.” This is because the canal pilots “cannot know the defects or difficulties of maneuverability for every vessel.” 
Indeed, the Ever Given had two such canal pilots on board.
While these pilots are well trained – and this training has been described by the Finnish marine company Wartsila, which provides the Suez Canal Authority with training simulators for their pilots – not everyone has had the most positive experience with these pilots. Notably, George recounted one such experience with a Suez pilot, writing in The Guardian that "the pilot we had was too busy eating his way through the entire menu, and dozing, to be particularly commanding."
However, the identity of the pilots on board the Ever Given remain unknown, and the company behind the ship, Japanese firm Shoei Kisen Kaisha, has apologized for the blockage.
The massive cargo ship is one of the largest in the world, and contains some 18,300 containers of various cargo. Her blockage of the Suez Canal when she ran aground last Tuesday has caused severe damage to global trade, with some estimating the damage to be as much as $400 million an hour, with at least 369 ships waiting to cross the canal.
Various efforts have been made to move her, with tugboats working to shift her and dredgers shifting sand to make the water less shallow. However, the ship remains stuck in place, barring a slight movement over the weekend. A possible cause for this may be a mass of rock at the bow of the ship, but it remains unclear how difficult this would be to overcome.
The slight movement was considered a cause for celebration, however, and many tugboats were shown honking horns in celebration in a video released over social media.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Egypt suez canal suez crisis Ship
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu will leave Balfour - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

We need to stop blaming Bibi for electoral deadlock

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by