SupPlant to help 500,000 Kenyan maize-growers avoid crop failure

Some 500,000 smallholder maize farmers — mostly women living in Bungoma and Busia - received access Wednesday to Israeli-developed technology that can help them avoid crop failures.

Afula-based SupPlant ’s new sensor-less technology collects and analyzes hyperlocal climatic, plant, and irrigation data to offers extremely low-cost Irrigation recommendations, weather forecast and crop stress alerts, as well as AI-enabled agronomic guidance, to make smallholders more resilient to climate change.

SupPlant partnered with PlantVillage, which is part of Penn State University, to reach these farmers, who represent a portion of the nearly half a billion farmers who grow on less than 2 hectares worldwide. PlanetVillage is working with partners in Kenya reaching 9 million farmers each week. By 2022, Supplant intends to serve at least 2 million smallholders across Africa and India.

