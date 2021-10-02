The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Taiwan reports largest ever incursion by Chinese air force

Taiwan has reported the largest ever incursion by the Chinese air force into its air defense zone, with 38 aircraft flying in two waves on Friday.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 2, 2021 03:44
Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jets of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform with open weapon bays during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 11, 2018. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jets of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform with open weapon bays during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 11, 2018.
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
Taiwan has reported the largest ever incursion by the Chinese air force into its air defense zone, with 38 aircraft flying in two waves on Friday as Beijing marked the founding of the People's Republic of China.
Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defense zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.
The Taiwan Defence Ministry first reported Taiwanese fighters had scrambled against 18 J-16 and four Su-30 fighter jets plus two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers and an anti-submarine aircraft.
Then in the early hours of Saturday, the ministry said a further 13 Chinese aircraft were involved in a mission on Friday night - 10 J-16s, 2 H-6s and an early warning aircraft.
It said Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them.
A RF-16 fighter jet drops flares during the live fire Han Kuang military exercise, which simulates China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, in Pingtung, Taiwan May 30, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)A RF-16 fighter jet drops flares during the live fire Han Kuang military exercise, which simulates China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, in Pingtung, Taiwan May 30, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)
The first batch of Chinese aircraft all flew in an area close to the Pratas Islands, with the two bombers flying closest to the atoll, according to a map issued by the ministry.
The second group flew down into the Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan from the Philippines, a key waterway that links the Pacific with the disputed South China Sea.
China has yet to comment on its activities. It has previously said such flights were to protect the country's sovereignty and aimed at "collusion" between Taiwan and the United States, the island's most important international backer.
The previous largest incursion happened in June, involving 28 Chinese air force aircraft.
China's latest mission came less than a day after its government launched a attack on Taiwan's foreign minister, evoking the words of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong to denounce him as a "shrilling" fly for his efforts to promote Taiwan internationally.
China has stepped up military and political pressure to try and force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.
Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedom and democracy.


