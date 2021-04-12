The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

'Tax the rich who profited off COVID-19' - UN secretary-general

We must make sure funds go where they are needed most."

By REUTERS  
APRIL 12, 2021 22:18
UNITED NATIONS Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN headquarters in New York City on September 14. (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
UNITED NATIONS Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN headquarters in New York City on September 14.
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged governments on Monday to consider imposing a "solidarity or wealth tax" on the rich - who made money during the coronavirus pandemic - in a bid to cut extreme inequality.
"We must make sure funds go where they are needed most. Latest reports indicate that there has been a $5 trillion surge in the wealth of the world's richest in the past year," Guterres told a UN meeting on financing for development.
"I urge governments to consider a solidarity or wealth tax on those who have profited during the pandemic, to reduce extreme inequalities," he said.
Guterres again said the Group of 20 rich nations and big emerging powers should extend debt service suspension into 2022 and to expand it to help both developing and middle-income economies recover from the pandemic.
"But we need to go beyond debt relief," Guterres said. "We urgently need to strengthen the international debt architecture to end the deadly cycles of debt waves, global debt crises and lost decades."
Guterres also repeated his call for COVID-19 vaccines to be made available to all countries and appealed for more money to fully fund the COVAX vaccine sharing facility.
"Advancing an equitable global response and recovery from the pandemic is putting multilateralism to the test. So far, it is a test we have failed. The vaccination effort is one example," he said. "Just 10 countries across the world account for around 75 percent of global vaccinations."


Tags United Nations Antonio Guterres tax Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Was Israel really responsible for the Natanz attack?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

The onus is on Bennett to undo the divisions Netanyahu caused

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind cyberattack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by