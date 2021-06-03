The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Teacher’s termination at Turkish university raise worry on gov’t control

Police clashed with demonstrators at Boğaziçi University over protests sparked by Erdoğan's appointment of rector.

By KRISTINA JOVANOVSKI/THE MEDIA LINE  
JUNE 3, 2021 15:20
PALESTINIANS HOLD a poster of President Tayyip Erdogan during a demonstration yesterday in Gaza in support of the Turkish government. (photo credit: REUTERS)
PALESTINIANS HOLD a poster of President Tayyip Erdogan during a demonstration yesterday in Gaza in support of the Turkish government.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Turkey’s leading university is accused of politically motivated retribution against a lecturer who supported student protests in what critics say is the latest example of academic freedom being curtailed in the country.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
Feyzi Erçin, a lawyer and part-time lecturer, had his course canceled by the university at the end of May. His supporters say this was due to his very public support for students protesting against a government-appointed rector.
Erçin told The Media Line that Istanbul’s Boğaziçi University claimed it canceled his course because he was giving out inflated grades, an accusation that he said was blatantly false.
“The only reason could be that I (as a lawyer, fulfilling my public duties) responded to my students’ legal aid needs and assisted them in the unfair accusations and trials they have been through,” he wrote in a message.
Erçin visited students at court after they were detained following protests at the university that broke out in January against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s appointment of rector Melih Bulu.
Bulu is a member of Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party who had once run as a candidate in a national election.
Students and much of the faculty said the process for his appointment was undemocratic and lacked transparency.
The arrests of students garnered criticism from the US and the demonstrations drew similarities to the 2013 mass anti-government Gezi Park protests, which were followed by a large crackdown on civil society and the press.
More protests were staged this week, with students setting up tents to stay on campus overnight, but local reports say the police forcibly took them off the grounds around midnight.
Political science professor Zeynep Gambetti, who teaches part-time at Boğaziçi after retiring in 2019, said Erçin’s removal shows how far the new university administration is wiling to go.
“This is a turning point in that, until now, they hadn’t really touched or meddled with curricula; they hadn’t interfered this directly into departmental decision-making procedures,” she said.
“The administration is showing its teeth now.”
Assistant professor of political science at Istanbul’s Sabancı University, Berk Esen, said the government could not go after full-time faculty members in the same way as Erçin because expelling them would be more difficult.
Still, he said, the termination of Erçin’s course could be a warning to both academic staff and part-time lecturers that they could be targeted.
“This is an utter attack, a personal vendetta by the Boğaziçi administration,” Esen told The Media Line.
“Basically the rector’s office is going after [Erçin].”
Boğaziçi University and the Turkish government did not respond to The Media Line’s requests for comment.
In a previous email, Turkey’s Directorate of Communications told The Media Line that the constitution allows the president to appoint rectors.
“That’s been the case for four decades, during which many governments with different political views were in charge.”
"Not so," said Gambetti, who said that Boğaziçi appointed its own rectors starting in the early 1990s, although the government stopped the practice when it put the country under emergency rule following the 2016 coup attempt.
“This is a government project; there is a puppet administration at Boğaziçi,” said Gambetti.
She said other newly appointed high-level staff of the university had similar ties to the government, such as the dean of the Faculty of Law, Selami Kuran.
Kuran has advocated for Erdoğan’s highly contentious, multibillion-dollar project to build a canal in Istanbul.
Turkish news website Duvar reported that Kuran was on a committee at Istanbul’s Marmara University that disciplined academics who signed a 2016 petition calling on the government to peacefully end a conflict in the southeast involving the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militia.
Many signatories lost their jobs, and some were tried and convicted for disseminating terrorist propaganda.
Following the coup attempt later that year, even more academics across Turkey were removed and some universities closed.
However, Boğaziçi, which some refer to as the Harvard of Turkey, has come under particular scrutiny.
Following the protests in the winter, Erdoğan called the students “terrorists” who didn’t share the country’s values.
In a statement to the Turkish state news channel TRT, Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun in February said the students of the university have in recent years joined “terrorist organizations” like the PKK.
“We must shed light on the darkness that turns some of our nation’s brightest students into terrorists. We also condemn the ongoing attempt to smear Boğaziçi University’s reputation by falsely portraying the radical views of a small group as the position of an entire community,” he said.
Gambetti said Boğaziçi was one of the last bastions of academic freedom, and its diversity and liberal atmosphere combined with its high profile had made it a target.
“The reason why Boğaziçi was so special is exactly the reason why the government wants to put its hands on it,” she said.


Tags Turkey university Erdogan Turkey turkey government Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government move to help Bedouins is imperative - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by