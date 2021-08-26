'The Squad' members criticize Palestinian Authority in recent tweets

Rashida Tlaib, a United States Congresswoman known for being anti-Israel , recently criticized the Palestinian Authority on her congressional Twitter account.

Tlaib's criticism was in response to a Twitter statement from Avaaz, a US-based nonprofit organization that promotes global activism, calling for the release of their Campaign Director Fadi Quran to be released from arrest after a crackdown on a peaceful protest.

"I stand with @Avaaz and others calling for the #PalestinianAuthority to free @fadiquran and other #humanrights activists immediately." The tweet reads.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-Michigan) prepares to knock on doors in Detroit in October to encourage residents to vote in the US presidential election. (credit: REBECCA COOK / REUTERS)

Tlaib has faced backlash for her previous criticism of Israel. She has called Israel a "racist state" and falsely claimed that Israel was denying access to coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians.

She has also previously retweeted a tweet featuring the phrase "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Cori Bush , a fellow member The Squad and supporter of the BDS movement, responded to the same Avaaz tweet, also criticizing the Palestinian Authority.

"Shame on the Palestinian Authority" the tweet reads.

"Suppressing dissent and criminalizing protest only deepens the violence of Israel’s apartheid system."





Suppressing dissent and criminalizing protest only deepens the violence of Israel’s apartheid system.

We stand with Palestinians against the violence of the Palestinian Authority’s authoritarianism. Freedom for political prisoners now. Shame on the Palestinian Authority.Suppressing dissent and criminalizing protest only deepens the violence of Israel’s apartheid system.We stand with Palestinians against the violence of the Palestinian Authority’s authoritarianism. Freedom for political prisoners now. https://t.co/6lZmI6KAlX August 23, 2021

Ilhan Omar, another member of The Squad, also spoke out against the arrest, stating, "Locking up peaceful protesters is a textbook human rights abuse and the hallmark of authoritarian regimes."





I urge the Palestinian authority to release these political prisoners and conduct a thorough transparent investigation into Nizar Banat’s killing. Locking up peaceful protesters is a textbook human rights abuse and the hallmark of authoritarian regimes.I urge the Palestinian authority to release these political prisoners and conduct a thorough transparent investigation into Nizar Banat’s killing. https://t.co/n4Mc3E0CGU August 23, 2021

Following the social media outcry, Quran was released from prison. In a statement on the Avaaz website, Quran was quoted as saying:

“The Palestinian Authority is an illegitimate government. They are denying all actions essential for us to continue fighting the occupation and the oppression of Israel from freedom of expression to the right to protest. It’s offensive and it’s coming out of a sense of deep fear that they don't have political representation any more. There must be new leadership for the Palestinian people that represents us and respects our will, and is committed to achieving freedom, justice and dignity for all. Not a repressive dictatorship set on violating our rights."